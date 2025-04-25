DEMON SLAYER IN CONCERT Comes to Montréal

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



A groundbreaking live concert series based on one of the most popular anime and Japanese manga franchises ever will come to Otakuthon on Sunday, August 10th. The concert is set to immerse audiences in an extraordinary live music celebration of the captivating world of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, which has recently amassed a global fanbase and taken the world by storm. The iconic soundtrack of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba (Tanjiro Kamado, Unwavering Resolve Arc) will be brought to life on stage by a stunning 18-piece live band while the unforgettable scenes are projected onto a full-size cinema screen.

In collaboration with Kashamara Productions, the concert series will come to Otakuthon on Sunday, August 10th at Place des Arts. Tickets go on sale on Friday, April 25th and can be purchased now.

Produced by GEA Live and RoadCo Entertainment, in partnership with Aniplex of America, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba In Concert is more than a musical event and provides a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for anime fans and enthusiasts of the franchise to dive deep into the series' emotional depth and cinematic grandeur in a live setting for the first time ever. This awe-inspiring blend of music and visual storytelling showcases the celebrated anime title in all its glory.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba established itself as a leading anime title and was the most-watched series on streaming platforms for the first half of 2023. Its other accomplishments are Animation of the Year winner at the Tokyo Anime Awards, Anime of the Year at the Crunchyroll Anime Awards, Grand Prize winner of the 42nd Anime Grand Prix and Funimation's Animation of the Decade.

Comments