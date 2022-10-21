Coal Mine Theatre Announces Location Of New Venue Following September Fire

Following previous announcements that the first two planned shows of the 22.23 season, Jani Lauzon's PROPHECY FOG and THE EFFECT by Lucy Prebble, have been rescheduled following the fire that broke out in the theatre at 1454 Danforth in early September, COAL MINE THEATRE is thrilled to confirm that they have secured a new location.



In February 2023, COAL MINE THEATRE will re-open their doors in a new venue at 2076 Danforth Avenue (at the corner of Danforth and Woodbine) with what will now be the first production of the 22.23 season, Simon Stone's YERMA, directed by COAL MINE co-founder Diana Bentley and starring acclaimed film and television actress Sarah Gadon.



YERMA will begin preview performances on February 5th, 2023, followed by THE SOUND INSIDE, which will begin previews on May 7th, 2023. THE EFFECT has been rescheduled to July 2023, beginning preview performances on July 9th, opening July 13th, and running to July 30th.



The inaugural production in the new venue, YERMA will be a Canadian Premiere and mark the first time that prodigious Australian writer/director Stone has licensed one of his adaptations to another director; the production will be the COAL MINE directorial debut for co-founder Bentley and the stage debut Gadon. A reimagining of Frederico Lorca's tragic tale of a young woman driven to unthinkable by the desire to have a child; the COAL MINE production of this acclaimed play will also star Martha Burns, Daren A. Herbert, Louise Lambert, Michelle Mohammed, and Jonathan Sousa.



"As hard as its impact has been, we have come to realize that September's fire was a piece of our company's evolution and an opportunity for growth," say COAL MINE THEATRE co-founders Diana Bentley and Ted Dykstra. "It's given us the gift of recognizing that we are ready to expand further; creatively, theatrically and spatially. Our new home at 2076 Danforth gives us the chance to explore bigger and bolder theatrical dreams while maintaining our Storefront roots. We can't wait to welcome you all to the space at the corner of Woodbine and Danforth this February 5th, with the Canadian Premiere of Simon Stone's YERMA."



The new COAL MINE THEATRE will boast an increased seating capacity of up to 120 seats, brand new chairs, and a more spacious, relaxed seating configuration - offering greater comfort to patrons while maintaining the up-close-and-personal performance intimacy that has become the COAL MINE's hallmark. The company's new home will also offer improved audience amenities including upgrades to the lobby, bar, and audience washrooms.



Season passes for the 22.23 season in the new venue will be available at coalminetheatre.com beginning October 31st, along with information about programming, the new venue, and the ongoing fundraising campaign supporting their recovery from the September 2022 fire.