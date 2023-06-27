Classic Albums Live, Massey Hall & Roy Thomson Hall Present THE 2023 – 2024 CLASSIC ALBUMS LIVE SEASON

Classic Albums Live celebrates 20 years of live performances this year and returns for another stellar season at Massey Hall and Roy Thomson Hall. Featuring all of the Classic Albums Live fan favourites from Fleetwood Mac, Pink Floyd and Meat Loaf.

Tickets available on Friday, July 7 at 10am and can be purchased at www.MasseyHall.com/cal-2324 or by calling the Massey Hall and Roy Thomson Hall box office at 416-872-4255.

Founded in 2003 by Craig Martin, Classic Albums Live takes the greatest albums and recreates them live on stage - note for note, cut for cut, using the best musicians. “As we enter our 21st year of shows, we are excited about our new season of album recitals at both Massey and Roy Thomson Hall,” said Founder and CEO, Classic Albums Live. “To have these esteemed and beautiful venues as our hometown base is thrilling. The weight of the task at hand pushes us to be our best. The upcoming season is going to be joyous!”

Craig Martin was recently featured in an April 2023 cover story of The Financial Post, documenting the success of his travelling live music empire and how he has helped employ so many musicians and crew and become one of the most successful tours through Canada and beyond.

With 100+ shows a year across North America, Classic Albums Live has seen massive success in performing arts centres and theatres. Fans in Texas, Florida, California, New York and central and east coast Canada have all continued to support the series and make it a sustaining, successful show.