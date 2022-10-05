Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Choir and Organ Series Returns To Roy Thomson Hall

Tickets available Thursday, October 6 at 12pm ET.

Oct. 05, 2022  
Roy Thomson Hall's beloved free Choir & Organ Concert Series is back! This noon-hour concert series offers all Torontonians the chance to experience performances by Canada's finest choirs and organists featuring Roy Thomson Hall's renowned Gabriel Kney pipe organ. The community is invited to enjoy an hour of beautiful music in the splendour of this acoustically superb venue.

Free general admission tickets will be available to the public Thursday, October 6 at 12:00pm by calling 416-4255 or by visiting roythomsonhall.com.

Roy Thomson Hall is thrilled to be able to offer this free concert series thanks to the tremendous support of the Edwards Charitable Foundation and our community of education and outreach donors. Help us share the gift of music with our community by making a donation today. This type of public support contributes to the development of continued free programming like Choir & Organ for years to come.

Concerts suitable for ages 6 and up / For school reservations of 20 or more, e-mail: groups@mh-rth.com

Front Doors: 11:00am

Auditorium Doors: 11:30am

Set-time: All concerts begin at 12 Noon, and there will be no intermission.

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS:

Wednesday, December 14
Sarah Svendsen, organ, Ringing in the Holidays

Friday, February 24, 2023
Voices Choir, Poetry in Songs

Friday, April 28, 2023
VOCA Chorus of Toronto, Shining Night

Thursday, May 25, 2023
Cantala Women's Choir, The Infinite Beauty of Sound

For priority ticket access, fans can become a Platinum Friends First member.

For the concert lover who lives for those 'you just had to be there' moments. With advance notice for upcoming shows, and chances to win that golden ticket for more 'best nights of your life'. Fans can pick between three levels: Friend, Platinum with access to pre-sales, and Royal.

Learn more about membership options at mhrth.com/about/membership.





