Centaur Theatre Installs Universal Access Elevator

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Centaur Theatre has installed a Universal Access Elevator, which allows patrons in a wheel chair or any other mobility device to have easy, dignified access to the building. This was made possible by a generous donation from Marisa Testa in memory of her beloved husband Tiziano Giacomini. The unveiling of this state-of-the-art wheelchair lift will take place in a ribbon cutting ceremony on October 4, 2024 at 6pm.



“This accessibility elevator is such an important addition to Centaur Theatre. For the first time in our 56 year history we can welcome any patron who needs a bit of extra support to get into our building from the street. Marisa Testa has helped us to make good on our commitment to be accessible to all Montrealers. We are eternally grateful to her and her family for their generosity.” -Eda Holmes, Artistic and Executive Director

Centaur Theatre's addition of a wheelchair lift brings the organization one step closer to their goal of being a truly accessible theatre for all Montrealers. This achievement is made possible by a generous donation from Marisa Testa, who has chosen to honor the memory of her late husband, Tiziano, in a profoundly meaningful way.



Tiziano Giacomini, who passed away on April 3, 2002, was a man known for his incredible sense of humor and eloquence. His presence was a gift to those around him, and his love for the arts, especially theatre, was evident in the many cherished memories he and Marisa shared at Centaur. Their appreciation for the theatre's ability to transport audiences into new realms was a cornerstone of their relationship and joy.



The wheelchair lift holds a particularly deep significance for Marisa. It serves as a poignant tribute to Tiziano and her brother, who spent the last five years of his life in a wheelchair. This lift not only symbolizes Tiziano's enduring spirit but also embodies the support and compassion that the Testa family has consistently shown to the community. From their generous donations to local institutions honoring Marisa's brother and parents, to their contribution that alleviates the constant hum of medical equipment in healthcare settings, the Testas have consistently demonstrated their commitment to making a difference.



Tiziano and Marisa's story is also a tale of shared heritage and passion. Marisa, a proud Italian-Canadian, carries her family's legacy from Colle San Magno in central Italy, while Tiziano hailed from Piedimonte in Northern Italy. Their love for each other and their shared experiences were deeply intertwined with their cultural backgrounds, which enriched their lives and their commitment to community service.



In remembering Tiziano, Marisa often reflects on the heartfelt eulogy shared at his memorial service. It spoke of Tiziano's many passions: his love for reading, his enthusiasm for aviation, and his unyielding humor that brought joy to those around him. His enjoyment of theatre and comedy, his adventurous spirit, and his love for learning and teaching were all part of what made him so special. His affection for convertible cars, animals, and his deep appreciation for life's simple pleasures showcased a man who lived with zest and genuine warmth.



The wheelchair lift at Centaur Theatre stands as a testament to Tiziano's legacy—a lasting symbol of love, accessibility, and the joy of coming together in shared experiences. As we unveil this new feature, we honor not only Tiziano's memory but also the profound impact of his life and the Testa family's ongoing dedication to the community.



In celebrating this year's theme, "Coming Home to Centaur," we are reminded of the importance of inclusivity and the ways in which we can all contribute to a more accessible and welcoming world. Tiziano Giacomini's spirit, captured through this generous donation, continues to inspire and remind us of the profound impact one person's legacy can have on many lives.



As we look forward to the future and the renovation of Centaur's building, let us all take a moment to appreciate the strides we've made and the ways in which we can honour the memories of those who have touched our lives in such meaningful ways. Tiziano Giacomini's legacy lives on in the inclusive stories we tell here at Centaur Theatre, making it a place where everyone can truly come home.





WEBSITE: https://www.centaurtheatre.com/

Comments