Cast Set For THE FULL MONTY at The Capitol Theatre Port Hope

The Capitol Theatre Port Hope shared a casting update for its third show of the summer mainstage season coming up this July, The Full Monty the Broadway Musical! Led by award-winning director Julie Tomaino,The Full Monty stars Gaelen Beatty, Darren Burkett, Autumn Joy Dames, August Fox, Donna Garner, Gavin Hope, Julia Juhas, Jacob MacInnis, Jamie McRoberts, Ian Simpson, Tahirih Vejdani, Alex Wierzbicki, and Daniel Williston. Based on the cult hit film, The Full Monty is filled with razor-sharp humour, toe-tapping tunes, and the most highly anticipated closing number of any show.

"I'm excited to bring The Full Monty to Port Hope," said director and choreographer Julie Tomaino. "It's a story set in the late '90s with many themes that are still relevant today--body image, gender biases, societal pressures, financial expectations, toxic masculinity--these are all still issues we grapple with today. Plus it's FUN and FUNNY and the contemporary rock score is incredible! I'm also pumped to work with our cast - full of the best of the best from Toronto and beyond, who will bring this story to life with hilarity and so much heart."

While spying on their wives at a "Girls' Night Out," a group of unemployed steelworkers from Buffalo come up with a bold (and unclothed) way to make some quick cash. In preparing for the show, they find themselves extremely exposed, both physically and emotionally. As they conquer their fears, self-consciousness, and prejudices, the men come to discover that they're stronger as a group, and the strength that they find in each other gives them the individual courage to let it all go.

The Full Monty features Sound Design by Emily Porter, Set Design by Scott Penner, Costume Design by Joyce Padua and Lighting Design by Jareth Li. Book by Terrance McNally, music and lyrics by David Yazbeck. The show's Lead Supporter is Allan and Robin Dines of Ganaraska Brewing Company.

The Full Monty runs from July 12 to 28 at the Capitol Theatre Port Hope. Opening night is July 13 at 7:30 p.m. Visit capitoltheatre.com for tickets and details.

