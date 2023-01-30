Cast & Creative Teams Confirmed for Shaw Festival 2023 Season, Featuring PRINCE CASPIAN World Premiere & More
The season features Gypsy, Blithe Spirit, The Amen Corner, and more.
Artistic Director Tim Carroll has unveiled the Shaw Festival's 2023 casting and creative teams for the Festival Theatre, Royal George Theatre, Jackie Maxwell Studio Theatre, BMO Stage, as well as the newly added Spiegeltent - a beautifully styled outdoor cabaret venue of wood, canvas, mirrors and stained glass.
"It's a new season and time to experience something new at The Shaw," remarked Tim Carroll. "Now is the perfect moment to give in to your curiosity and revel in it. Let's reconnect. Allow the incredible skill of our company captivate, entertain and inspire you."
The Shaw Festival's 2023 season is sponsored by The Slaight Family Foundation.
FESTIVAL THEATRE
World Premiere
MAHABHARATA
Written and adapted by Ravi Jain and Miriam Fernandes,
using poetry from Carole Satyamurti's "Mahabharata: A Modern Retelling"
Original concept developed with Jenny Koons
A Why Not Theatre Production
In association with Barbican, London
Commissioned and presented by the Shaw Festival
Directed by Ravi Jain
with Associate Director Miriam Fernandes
Set designed by Lorenzo Savoini
Costumes designed by Gillian Gallow
Lighting designed by Kevin Lamotte
Projections designed by Hana S. Kim
with associate projections designer: Ann Slote
Original music and sound designed by John Gzowski and Suba Sankaran
Traditional music consultant: Hasheel Lodhia
Choreographed by Brandy Leary
Mahabharata Production Manager: Crystal Lee
Mahabharata Lead Producer: Kevin Matthew Wong
Production Stage Manager: Allan Teichman
Stage Manager: Neha Ross
Assistant Stage Managers: Ashley Ireland and Tamara Protić
Why Not Theatre's contemporary take on the four-thousand-year-old Sanskrit epic will be presented in two parts: Mahabharata: Karma (Part 1) and Mahabharata: Dharma (Part 2). Both will feature Shawn Ahmed as Yudhishthira, Neil D'Souza as Krishna, Jay Emmanuel as Amba/Drupada/Shikhandi, Miriam Fernandes as Storyteller/Astika, Harmage Singh Kalirai as Dhritarashtra, Darren Kuppan as Duryodhana, Goldy Notay as Gandhari/Draupadi, Anaka Maharaj-Sandhu as Arjuna, Ellora Patnaik as Kunti/Drona, Meher Pavri as Opera Singer, Sakuntala Ramanee as Shakuni/Sanjaya, Navtej Sandhu as Satyavati/Karna, Munish Sharma as Bhima, Sukania Venugopal as Bhishma, with Varun Guru, Karthik Kadam, Ronica Sajnani and Ishan Sandhu.
Live music in Mahabharata: Karma (Part 1) performed and created by Dylan Bell, Gurtej Singh Hunjan, John Gzowski, Hasheel Lodhia, Suba Sankaran and Zaheer-Abbas Janmohamed.
A Khana Community Meal featuring Artistic Associate Sharada K Eswar as the Storyteller will be presented on select performance dates.
Age/Grade Recommendation: 12+/ Grade 7+
GYPSY
A Musical Fable, Book by ARTHUR LAURENTS
Music by JULE STYNE, Lyrics by STEPHEN SONDHEIM
Suggested by the memoirs of GYPSY ROSE LEE
Original Production by DAVID MERRICK and LELAND HAYWARD
Entire production originally directed and choreographed by JEROME ROBBINS
Directed by Jay Turvey
Music direction by Paul Sportelli
Choreographed by Genny Sermonia
Set and costumes designed by Cory Sincennes
Lighting designed by Kevin Fraser
Sound designed by John Lott
Stage Manager: Dora Tomassi
Assistant Stage Managers: Leigh McClymont and Théa Pel
Set to appear in the long-awaited Shaw Festival production of Gypsy are Kate Hennig as Momma Rose, Madelyn Kriese as June, Julie Lumsden as Louise, Élodie Gillett as Tessie Tura, Jenni Burke as Mazeppa, Krystle Chance as Electra, Jason Cadieux as Herbie and Drew Plummer as Tulsa.
Ariana Abudaq (Baby June), Matt Alfano (swing), Andi Biancaniello (Scout Balloon Girl), Deborah Castrilli* (swing), Wren Evans (Clarence/Newsboy), Kristi Frank (Agnes), Kyle Golemba (L.A.), Nathanael Judah (swing), Graeme Kitagawa (Angie), Allan Louis (Uncle Jocko/Cigar/Bourgeron), Amanda Lundgren (Thelma), Tama Martin (swing), Caitlyn MacInnis (Marjorie-May), Allison McCaughey (swing), Kevin McLachlan (Weber/Goldstone/Pastey), Mike Nadajewski (Pop/Kringelein/Phil), Hanna Otta (Baby Louise), Sofia Otta (Scout) and Shakeil Rodney Rollock (Yonkers), Sebastian Samuel (Rich Son/Newsboy) and Jacqueline Thair (Delores/Renee) will round out the cast.
Age/Grade Recommendation: 12+/ Grade 7+
Noël Coward's
BLITHE SPIRIT
Directed by Mike Payette
Set and costumes designed by James Lavoie
Lighting designed by Kevin Lamotte
Original music and sound designed by Troy Slocum
Stage Manager: Martine Beland
Assistant Stage Manager: Ashley Ireland
This spirited and twisted tug-of-love comedy will feature Damien Atkins as Charles, a novelist hoping to gather material for his next book; Julia Course as Charles's dearly departed wife Elvira, Donna Soares as Ruth, his second wife; and Deborah Hay as Madame Arcati, a medium and clairvoyant. Joining in the otherworldly zaniness are Katherine Gauthier as Edith, David Adams as Dr. Bradman and Jenny L. Wright as Mrs. Bradman.
Age/Grade Recommendation: 11+/ Grade 6+
THE AMEN CORNER
By James Baldwin
Directed by Kimberley Rampersad
Set designed by Anahita Dehbonehie
Costumes designed by Nadine Grant
Lighting designed by Mikael Kangas
Gospel choir music direction by Jeremiah Sparks
Music supervision by Paul Sportelli
Neil Munro Intern Director: Arthi Chandra
Stage Manager: Matthew MacInnis
Assistant Stage Managers: Leigh McClymont and Sang Sang Lee
This searing drama, written by one of the 20th century's profound voices, will feature Janelle Cooper as Ma Alexander, Andrew Broderick as David, her son, and Alana Bridgewater as Odessa. The cast will also include David Alan Anderson as Brother Boxer, Tat Austrie as Sister Douglas, Jenni Burke as Sister Boxer, Dante Jemmott* as Brother Washington, Allan Louis as Luke, Amanda Lundgren as Sister Rice, Caitlyn MacInnis as Ida Jackson, Monica Parks as Sister Moore and Jeremiah Sparks as Brother Davis. A choir (Deborah Castrilli*, Krystle Chance, J.J. Gerber, Nathanael Judah, Amanda Lundgren, Caitlyn MacInnis, Jawon Mapp* and Tama Martin) will perform a repertoire of rousing gospel songs.
Age/Grade Recommendation: 14+/ Grade 9+
ROYAL GEORGE THEATRE
World Premiere
PRINCE CASPIAN
Adapted for the stage by Damien Atkins
Based on the novel by C.S. Lewis
Directed by Molly Atkinson
Set and costumes designed by Cory Sincennes
Lighting designed by Jareth Li
Original music and sound designed by Alessandro Juliani
Fight direction by John Stead
Neil Munro Intern Director: Arthi Chandra
Stage Manager: Beatrice Campbell
Assistant Stage Manager: Annie McWhinnie
Set to appear in Damien Atkins's new adaptation of Prince Caspian are Michael Man as Prince Caspian, Kyle Blair as Peter, Andrew Lawrie as Edmund, Marla McLean as Susan and Kiana Woo* as Lucy, along with Vinnie Alberto (understudy), Fiona Byrne (Doctor/Pattertwig), Shane Carty (Trumpkin), Patty Jamieson (Trufflehunter/Sopespian/Prunapresmia), Qasim Khan (Glenstorm/Bulgy Bear 1/Aslan), Jade Repeta (Reepicheep/Glozelle/Bulgy Bear 2), Sophie Smith-Dostmohamed (understudy) and Sanjay Talwar (Miraz/Nikabrik).
Age/Grade Recommendation: 8+/ Grade 3+
ON THE RAZZLE
By Tom Stoppard
Adapted from Einen Jux will er sich machen by Johann Nestroy
Directed by Craig Hall
Set and costumes designed by Christina Poddubiuk
Lighting designed by Kimberly Purtell
Original music by Alessandro Juliani
Sound designed by Mike Rinaldi
Projections designed by Jamie Nesbitt
Fight direction by John Stead
Neil Munro Intern Director: Jamie Dunsdon
Stage Manager: Amy Jewell
Assistant Stage Manager: Meghan Froebelius
On the Razzle will feature Jason Cadieux as Hupfer the Tailor/Waiter One/German Man, Kristi Frank as Christopher, Patrick Galligan as Coachman/Scots Man, Élodie Gillett as Frau Fisher, Alexandra Gratton* as Lisette/Philippine/Scots Woman, Claire Jullien as Madame Knorr, Graeme Kitagawa as Belgian/Waiter Two/Constable, Julie Lumsden as Gertrude, Sanskruti Marathe (understudy), Francis Masaba (understudy), Mike Nadajewski as Weinberl, Drew Plummer as Sonders, Ric Reid as Zangler, Tara Rosling as Fraulein Blumenblatt/German Woman, Jonathan Tan as Melchior, Taurian Teelucksingh as Waiter Three and Lindsay Wu as Marie.
Age/Grade Recommendation: 14+/ Grade 9+
Lunchtime One-Act
VILLAGE WOOING
By Bernard Shaw
Directed by Selma Dimitrijevic
Set and costumes designed by Beyata Hackborn
Lighting designed by Nick Andison
Sound designed by John Gzowski
Movement by Alexis Milligan
Neil Munro Intern Director: Jamie Dunsdon
Stage Manager: Amy Jewell
Assistant Stage Manager: Annie McWhinnie
Chosen by lottery before each performance, the cast of this enchanting two-hander may feature Julia Course or Kiera Sangster or Donna Soares as 'Z' and David Adams or Kyle Blair or Michael Man as 'A'.
Age/Grade Recommendation: 14+/ Grade 9+
THE SHADOW OF A DOUBT
By Edith Wharton
Directed by Peter Hinton-Davis
Set and costumes designed by Gillian Gallow
Lighting designed by Bonnie Beecher
Stage Manager: Meredith Macdonald
This production of Edith Wharton's rediscovered three-act mystery drama will have Katherine Gauthier appearing as Kate Derwent, Damien Atkins as Carruthers, Neil Barclay as Lord Uske, Rais Clarke-Mendes* as Mrs. Lingard, Patrick Galligan as Lord Osterleigh, Claire Jullien as Gwendoline, Richard Lam as Captain Dullaston, André Morin as Derwent, Tara Rosling as Lady Uske, Taurian Teelucksingh as Mazaret and Lindsay Wu as Clodagh.
Age/Grade Recommendation: 14+/ Grade 9+
JACKIE MAXWELL STUDIO THEATRE
THE PLAYBOY OF THE WESTERN WORLD
By J.M. Synge
Directed by Jackie Maxwell
Set and costumes designed by Judith Bowden
Lighting designed by Kevin Lamotte
Sound designed by Samuel Sholdice
Stage Manager: Beatrice Campbell
Assistant Stage Manager: Meghan Froebelius
Christy Mahon will be played by Qasim Khan in this legendary Irish comedy, alongside
Fiona Byrne as Widow Quin, Shane Carty as Jimmy Farrell, Alexandra Gratton* as Sara Tansey, Andrew Lawrie as Shawn Keogh, Marla McLean as Pegeen Mike, Ric Reid as Old Mahon, Jade Repeta as Susan Brady, Sanjay Talwar as Michael Flaherty, Jonathan Tan as Philly O'Cullen and Kiana Woo* as Honor Blake.
Age/Grade Recommendation: 14+/ Grade 9+
THE APPLE CART
By Bernard Shaw
Directed by Eda Holmes
Set and costumes designed by Judith Bowden
Lighting designed by Sophie Tang
Original music and sound designed by Ryan deSouza
Stage Manager: Allan Teichman
Apprentice Stage Manager: Laura Lakatosh
Tom Rooney's King Magnus is set to spar with Graeme Somerville's Prime Minister Proteus in this production of Bernard Shaw's political extravaganza. Also featured in the satirical comedy will be Neil Barclay as Crassus, Kristopher Bowman as Pamphilius, Rais Clarke-Mendes* as Alice, Sharry Flett as Lysistrata, Sochi Fried as Orinthia, Martin Happer as Billy Boanerges, Richard Lam as Balbus, André Morin as Sempronius/Vanhatten, Rebecca Northan as Amanda, Travis Seetoo as Nicobar, Madison Walsh as Queen Jemima and Kelly Wong as Pliny.
Age/Grade Recommendation: 14+/ Grade 9+
THE CLEARING
By Helen Edmundson
Directed by Jessica Carmichael
Set designed by Michelle Tracey
Costumes designed by Asa Benally
Lighting designed by Kevin Lamotte
Original music and sound designed by Chris Ross-Ewart
Stage Manager: Allan Teichman
Assistant Stage Manager: Sang Sang Lee
Kelly Wong will take on the role of Englishman Robert Preston and Madison Walsh will appear as his Irish wife Madeleine in the Cromwell-era historical drama. Joining them will be David Alan Anderson as Solomon, Sharry Flett as Susaneh, J.J. Gerber as Pierce, Dante Jemmott* as Commissioner/Soldier/Judge and Tom Rooney as Sturman.
Age/Grade Recommendation: 14+/ Grade 9+
THE CLEARING is produced by special arrangement with DRAMATIC PUBLISHING, Woodstock, Illinois.
OUTDOORS @ THE SHAW
SPIEGELTENT
MOTHER, DAUGHTER
By Selma Dimitrijevic
Directed by Selma Dimitrijevic
Stage Manager: Dora Tomassi
Apprentice Stage Manager: Kathryn Urbanek
At each performance, a mother and daughter from the audience will join Vinnie Alberto, Shane Carty, Patty Jamieson and Jade Repeta on stage and become part of this poignant one-act play.
THE GAME OF LOVE AND CHANCE
A romantic comedy by Pierre de Marivaux
Improvised by the Shaw Festival Ensemble - a new play every time
Directed by Tim Carroll
Set and costumes designed by Sim Suzer
Movement by Alexis Milligan
Stage Manager: Martine Beland
Assistant Stage Manager: Ashley Ireland
The improv prowess of Kristopher Bowman, Sochi Fried, Martin Happer, Deborah Hay, Rebecca Northan, Travis Seetoo, Graeme Somerville and Jenny L. Wright will be on display in this theatrical comedy free-for-all, based on Marivaux's famed 1730's Commedia dell'Arte masterpiece.
BMO STAGE
RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN'S
A GRAND NIGHT FOR SINGING - ONE-ACT IN CONCERT
Music and Lyrics by RICHARD RODGERS and OSCAR HAMMERSTEIN II
Musical Arrangements by FRED WELLS
Orchestration by MICHAEL GIBSON and JONATHAN TUNICK
Conceived by WALTER BOBBIE
Directed and choreographed by Allison McCaughey
Music Director: Paul Sportelli
Designed by Sim Suzer
Stage Manager: Matthew MacInnis
Assistant Stage Manager: Théa Pel
Matt Alfano, Tat Austrie, Alana Bridgewater, Andrew Broderick, Kyle Golemba, Madelyn Kriese, Jawon Mapp*, Allison McCaughey, Shakeil Rodney Rollock and Jacqueline Thair are set to perform the music of Rodgers and Hammerstein in an open-air concert.
Additional activities and events for this season's Outdoor @ The Shaw will be announced at a later date. Casting for the holiday shows will be announced in the fall. Further updates will also be available at shawfest.com.
