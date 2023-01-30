Cast & Creative Teams Confirmed for Shaw Festival 2023 Season, Featuring PRINCE CASPIAN World Premiere & More

Artistic Director Tim Carroll has unveiled the Shaw Festival's 2023 casting and creative teams for the Festival Theatre, Royal George Theatre, Jackie Maxwell Studio Theatre, BMO Stage, as well as the newly added Spiegeltent - a beautifully styled outdoor cabaret venue of wood, canvas, mirrors and stained glass.



"It's a new season and time to experience something new at The Shaw," remarked Tim Carroll. "Now is the perfect moment to give in to your curiosity and revel in it. Let's reconnect. Allow the incredible skill of our company captivate, entertain and inspire you."



The Shaw Festival's 2023 season is sponsored by The Slaight Family Foundation.

FESTIVAL THEATRE



World Premiere

MAHABHARATA

Written and adapted by Ravi Jain and Miriam Fernandes,

using poetry from Carole Satyamurti's "Mahabharata: A Modern Retelling"

Original concept developed with Jenny Koons

A Why Not Theatre Production

In association with Barbican, London

Commissioned and presented by the Shaw Festival



Directed by Ravi Jain

with Associate Director Miriam Fernandes

Set designed by Lorenzo Savoini

Costumes designed by Gillian Gallow

Lighting designed by Kevin Lamotte

Projections designed by Hana S. Kim

with associate projections designer: Ann Slote

Original music and sound designed by John Gzowski and Suba Sankaran

Traditional music consultant: Hasheel Lodhia

Choreographed by Brandy Leary

Mahabharata Production Manager: Crystal Lee

Mahabharata Lead Producer: Kevin Matthew Wong

Production Stage Manager: Allan Teichman

Stage Manager: Neha Ross

Assistant Stage Managers: Ashley Ireland and Tamara Protić



Why Not Theatre's contemporary take on the four-thousand-year-old Sanskrit epic will be presented in two parts: Mahabharata: Karma (Part 1) and Mahabharata: Dharma (Part 2). Both will feature Shawn Ahmed as Yudhishthira, Neil D'Souza as Krishna, Jay Emmanuel as Amba/Drupada/Shikhandi, Miriam Fernandes as Storyteller/Astika, Harmage Singh Kalirai as Dhritarashtra, Darren Kuppan as Duryodhana, Goldy Notay as Gandhari/Draupadi, Anaka Maharaj-Sandhu as Arjuna, Ellora Patnaik as Kunti/Drona, Meher Pavri as Opera Singer, Sakuntala Ramanee as Shakuni/Sanjaya, Navtej Sandhu as Satyavati/Karna, Munish Sharma as Bhima, Sukania Venugopal as Bhishma, with Varun Guru, Karthik Kadam, Ronica Sajnani and Ishan Sandhu.



Live music in Mahabharata: Karma (Part 1) performed and created by Dylan Bell, Gurtej Singh Hunjan, John Gzowski, Hasheel Lodhia, Suba Sankaran and Zaheer-Abbas Janmohamed.



A Khana Community Meal featuring Artistic Associate Sharada K Eswar as the Storyteller will be presented on select performance dates.

Age/Grade Recommendation: 12+/ Grade 7+





GYPSY

A Musical Fable, Book by ARTHUR LAURENTS

Music by JULE STYNE, Lyrics by STEPHEN SONDHEIM

Suggested by the memoirs of GYPSY ROSE LEE

Original Production by DAVID MERRICK and LELAND HAYWARD

Entire production originally directed and choreographed by JEROME ROBBINS



Directed by Jay Turvey

Music direction by Paul Sportelli

Choreographed by Genny Sermonia

Set and costumes designed by Cory Sincennes

Lighting designed by Kevin Fraser

Sound designed by John Lott

Stage Manager: Dora Tomassi

Assistant Stage Managers: Leigh McClymont and Théa Pel



Set to appear in the long-awaited Shaw Festival production of Gypsy are Kate Hennig as Momma Rose, Madelyn Kriese as June, Julie Lumsden as Louise, Élodie Gillett as Tessie Tura, Jenni Burke as Mazeppa, Krystle Chance as Electra, Jason Cadieux as Herbie and Drew Plummer as Tulsa.



Ariana Abudaq (Baby June), Matt Alfano (swing), Andi Biancaniello (Scout Balloon Girl), Deborah Castrilli* (swing), Wren Evans (Clarence/Newsboy), Kristi Frank (Agnes), Kyle Golemba (L.A.), Nathanael Judah (swing), Graeme Kitagawa (Angie), Allan Louis (Uncle Jocko/Cigar/Bourgeron), Amanda Lundgren (Thelma), Tama Martin (swing), Caitlyn MacInnis (Marjorie-May), Allison McCaughey (swing), Kevin McLachlan (Weber/Goldstone/Pastey), Mike Nadajewski (Pop/Kringelein/Phil), Hanna Otta (Baby Louise), Sofia Otta (Scout) and Shakeil Rodney Rollock (Yonkers), Sebastian Samuel (Rich Son/Newsboy) and Jacqueline Thair (Delores/Renee) will round out the cast.



Age/Grade Recommendation: 12+/ Grade 7+



Noël Coward's

BLITHE SPIRIT



Directed by Mike Payette

Set and costumes designed by James Lavoie

Lighting designed by Kevin Lamotte

Original music and sound designed by Troy Slocum

Stage Manager: Martine Beland

Assistant Stage Manager: Ashley Ireland



This spirited and twisted tug-of-love comedy will feature Damien Atkins as Charles, a novelist hoping to gather material for his next book; Julia Course as Charles's dearly departed wife Elvira, Donna Soares as Ruth, his second wife; and Deborah Hay as Madame Arcati, a medium and clairvoyant. Joining in the otherworldly zaniness are Katherine Gauthier as Edith, David Adams as Dr. Bradman and Jenny L. Wright as Mrs. Bradman.



Age/Grade Recommendation: 11+/ Grade 6+



THE AMEN CORNER

By James Baldwin



Directed by Kimberley Rampersad

Set designed by Anahita Dehbonehie

Costumes designed by Nadine Grant

Lighting designed by Mikael Kangas

Gospel choir music direction by Jeremiah Sparks

Music supervision by Paul Sportelli

Neil Munro Intern Director: Arthi Chandra

Stage Manager: Matthew MacInnis

Assistant Stage Managers: Leigh McClymont and Sang Sang Lee



This searing drama, written by one of the 20th century's profound voices, will feature Janelle Cooper as Ma Alexander, Andrew Broderick as David, her son, and Alana Bridgewater as Odessa. The cast will also include David Alan Anderson as Brother Boxer, Tat Austrie as Sister Douglas, Jenni Burke as Sister Boxer, Dante Jemmott* as Brother Washington, Allan Louis as Luke, Amanda Lundgren as Sister Rice, Caitlyn MacInnis as Ida Jackson, Monica Parks as Sister Moore and Jeremiah Sparks as Brother Davis. A choir (Deborah Castrilli*, Krystle Chance, J.J. Gerber, Nathanael Judah, Amanda Lundgren, Caitlyn MacInnis, Jawon Mapp* and Tama Martin) will perform a repertoire of rousing gospel songs.



Age/Grade Recommendation: 14+/ Grade 9+





ROYAL GEORGE THEATRE

The Royal George Theatre is sponsored by 124 on Queen Hotel & Spa.

World Premiere

PRINCE CASPIAN

Adapted for the stage by Damien Atkins

Based on the novel by C.S. Lewis



Directed by Molly Atkinson

Set and costumes designed by Cory Sincennes

Lighting designed by Jareth Li

Original music and sound designed by Alessandro Juliani

Fight direction by John Stead

Neil Munro Intern Director: Arthi Chandra

Stage Manager: Beatrice Campbell

Assistant Stage Manager: Annie McWhinnie



Set to appear in Damien Atkins's new adaptation of Prince Caspian are Michael Man as Prince Caspian, Kyle Blair as Peter, Andrew Lawrie as Edmund, Marla McLean as Susan and Kiana Woo* as Lucy, along with Vinnie Alberto (understudy), Fiona Byrne (Doctor/Pattertwig), Shane Carty (Trumpkin), Patty Jamieson (Trufflehunter/Sopespian/Prunapresmia), Qasim Khan (Glenstorm/Bulgy Bear 1/Aslan), Jade Repeta (Reepicheep/Glozelle/Bulgy Bear 2), Sophie Smith-Dostmohamed (understudy) and Sanjay Talwar (Miraz/Nikabrik).



Age/Grade Recommendation: 8+/ Grade 3+



*RBC Emerging Artists are sponsored by the RBC Foundation and RBC Emerging Artists.



ON THE RAZZLE

By Tom Stoppard

Adapted from Einen Jux will er sich machen by Johann Nestroy



Directed by Craig Hall

Set and costumes designed by Christina Poddubiuk

Lighting designed by Kimberly Purtell

Original music by Alessandro Juliani

Sound designed by Mike Rinaldi

Projections designed by Jamie Nesbitt

Fight direction by John Stead

Neil Munro Intern Director: Jamie Dunsdon

Stage Manager: Amy Jewell

Assistant Stage Manager: Meghan Froebelius



On the Razzle will feature Jason Cadieux as Hupfer the Tailor/Waiter One/German Man, Kristi Frank as Christopher, Patrick Galligan as Coachman/Scots Man, Élodie Gillett as Frau Fisher, Alexandra Gratton* as Lisette/Philippine/Scots Woman, Claire Jullien as Madame Knorr, Graeme Kitagawa as Belgian/Waiter Two/Constable, Julie Lumsden as Gertrude, Sanskruti Marathe (understudy), Francis Masaba (understudy), Mike Nadajewski as Weinberl, Drew Plummer as Sonders, Ric Reid as Zangler, Tara Rosling as Fraulein Blumenblatt/German Woman, Jonathan Tan as Melchior, Taurian Teelucksingh as Waiter Three and Lindsay Wu as Marie.



Age/Grade Recommendation: 14+/ Grade 9+



ON THE RAZZLE is sponsored by Wendy & Bruce Gitelman.

*RBC Emerging Artists are sponsored by the RBC Foundation and RBC Emerging Artists.



Lunchtime One-Act

VILLAGE WOOING

By Bernard Shaw



Directed by Selma Dimitrijevic

Set and costumes designed by Beyata Hackborn

Lighting designed by Nick Andison

Sound designed by John Gzowski

Movement by Alexis Milligan

Neil Munro Intern Director: Jamie Dunsdon

Stage Manager: Amy Jewell

Assistant Stage Manager: Annie McWhinnie



Chosen by lottery before each performance, the cast of this enchanting two-hander may feature Julia Course or Kiera Sangster or Donna Soares as 'Z' and David Adams or Kyle Blair or Michael Man as 'A'.



Age/Grade Recommendation: 14+/ Grade 9+



VILLAGE WOOING is sponsored by the Gabriel Pascal Memorial Fund and the Dorothy Strelsin Foundation.



THE SHADOW OF A DOUBT

By Edith Wharton

​

Directed by Peter Hinton-Davis

Set and costumes designed by Gillian Gallow

Lighting designed by Bonnie Beecher

Stage Manager: Meredith Macdonald



This production of Edith Wharton's rediscovered three-act mystery drama will have Katherine Gauthier appearing as Kate Derwent, Damien Atkins as Carruthers, Neil Barclay as Lord Uske, Rais Clarke-Mendes* as Mrs. Lingard, Patrick Galligan as Lord Osterleigh, Claire Jullien as Gwendoline, Richard Lam as Captain Dullaston, André Morin as Derwent, Tara Rosling as Lady Uske, Taurian Teelucksingh as Mazaret and Lindsay Wu as Clodagh.



Age/Grade Recommendation: 14+/ Grade 9+



*RBC Emerging Artists are sponsored by the RBC Foundation and RBC Emerging Artists.







JACKIE MAXWELL STUDIO THEATRE

The Jackie Maxwell Studio Theatre is sponsored by Paradigm Capital Inc.

THE PLAYBOY OF THE WESTERN WORLD

By J.M. Synge



Directed by Jackie Maxwell

Set and costumes designed by Judith Bowden

Lighting designed by Kevin Lamotte

Sound designed by Samuel Sholdice

Stage Manager: Beatrice Campbell

Assistant Stage Manager: Meghan Froebelius



Christy Mahon will be played by Qasim Khan in this legendary Irish comedy, alongside

Fiona Byrne as Widow Quin, Shane Carty as Jimmy Farrell, Alexandra Gratton* as Sara Tansey, Andrew Lawrie as Shawn Keogh, Marla McLean as Pegeen Mike, Ric Reid as Old Mahon, Jade Repeta as Susan Brady, Sanjay Talwar as Michael Flaherty, Jonathan Tan as Philly O'Cullen and Kiana Woo* as Honor Blake.



Age/Grade Recommendation: 14+/ Grade 9+



THE APPLE CART

By Bernard Shaw



Directed by Eda Holmes

Set and costumes designed by Judith Bowden

Lighting designed by Sophie Tang

Original music and sound designed by Ryan deSouza

Stage Manager: Allan Teichman

Apprentice Stage Manager: Laura Lakatosh



Tom Rooney's King Magnus is set to spar with Graeme Somerville's Prime Minister Proteus in this production of Bernard Shaw's political extravaganza. Also featured in the satirical comedy will be Neil Barclay as Crassus, Kristopher Bowman as Pamphilius, Rais Clarke-Mendes* as Alice, Sharry Flett as Lysistrata, Sochi Fried as Orinthia, Martin Happer as Billy Boanerges, Richard Lam as Balbus, André Morin as Sempronius/Vanhatten, Rebecca Northan as Amanda, Travis Seetoo as Nicobar, Madison Walsh as Queen Jemima and Kelly Wong as Pliny.



Age/Grade Recommendation: 14+/ Grade 9+



THE CLEARING

By Helen Edmundson



Directed by Jessica Carmichael

Set designed by Michelle Tracey

Costumes designed by Asa Benally

Lighting designed by Kevin Lamotte

Original music and sound designed by Chris Ross-Ewart

Stage Manager: Allan Teichman

Assistant Stage Manager: Sang Sang Lee



Kelly Wong will take on the role of Englishman Robert Preston and Madison Walsh will appear as his Irish wife Madeleine in the Cromwell-era historical drama. Joining them will be David Alan Anderson as Solomon, Sharry Flett as Susaneh, J.J. Gerber as Pierce, Dante Jemmott* as Commissioner/Soldier/Judge and Tom Rooney as Sturman.



Age/Grade Recommendation: 14+/ Grade 9+



THE CLEARING is produced by special arrangement with DRAMATIC PUBLISHING, Woodstock, Illinois.

*RBC Emerging Artists are sponsored by the RBC Foundation and RBC Emerging Artists.







OUTDOORS @ THE SHAW



SPIEGELTENT

MOTHER, DAUGHTER

By Selma Dimitrijevic



Directed by Selma Dimitrijevic

Stage Manager: Dora Tomassi

Apprentice Stage Manager: Kathryn Urbanek



At each performance, a mother and daughter from the audience will join Vinnie Alberto, Shane Carty, Patty Jamieson and Jade Repeta on stage and become part of this poignant one-act play.





THE GAME OF LOVE AND CHANCE

A romantic comedy by Pierre de Marivaux

Improvised by the Shaw Festival Ensemble - a new play every time



Directed by Tim Carroll

Set and costumes designed by Sim Suzer

Movement by Alexis Milligan

Stage Manager: Martine Beland

Assistant Stage Manager: Ashley Ireland



The improv prowess of Kristopher Bowman, Sochi Fried, Martin Happer, Deborah Hay, Rebecca Northan, Travis Seetoo, Graeme Somerville and Jenny L. Wright will be on display in this theatrical comedy free-for-all, based on Marivaux's famed 1730's Commedia dell'Arte masterpiece.







BMO STAGE

RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN'S

A GRAND NIGHT FOR SINGING - ONE-ACT IN CONCERT

Music and Lyrics by RICHARD RODGERS and OSCAR HAMMERSTEIN II

Musical Arrangements by FRED WELLS

Orchestration by MICHAEL GIBSON and JONATHAN TUNICK

Conceived by WALTER BOBBIE



Directed and choreographed by Allison McCaughey

Music Director: Paul Sportelli

Designed by Sim Suzer

Stage Manager: Matthew MacInnis

Assistant Stage Manager: Théa Pel



Matt Alfano, Tat Austrie, Alana Bridgewater, Andrew Broderick, Kyle Golemba, Madelyn Kriese, Jawon Mapp*, Allison McCaughey, Shakeil Rodney Rollock and Jacqueline Thair are set to perform the music of Rodgers and Hammerstein in an open-air concert.





Additional activities and events for this season's Outdoor @ The Shaw will be announced at a later date. Casting for the holiday shows will be announced in the fall. Further updates will also be available at shawfest.com.



Tickets to the 2023 season can be purchased by contacting the Box Office at 1-800-511-SHAW (7429) or online at shawfest.com.



While wearing masks currently remains at the discretion and comfort of the individual, their use continues to be highly recommended indoors in all Shaw Festival theatres and spaces. The Shaw's Duty of Care remains in place. While these measures include a commitment to ensuring the health and safety of audiences, company members and communities, there remains an inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19 in any public place where people congregate. The Festival continues to work closely with public health experts to ensure all necessary and reasonable precautions are being met to reduce the chances of exposure; however, patrons are encouraged to take what precautions they deem necessary to protect themselves and others. Patrons are also requested to refrain from attending any performance or event if they are presenting any COVID-19 symptoms.

