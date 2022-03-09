CYRANO DE BERGERAC to Return to the Shaw Festival

Everyone's favourite lovelorn duellist is returning to the Shaw Festival. The Chris Abraham-directed, Kate Hennig-adapted Cyrano de Bergerac, Edmond Rostand's tale of unrequited and selfless love, begins previews Sunday, March 20 at the Royal George Theatre.

Cyrano de Bergerac ( Tom Rooney ), a brash and daring 17th century swordsman, oozes panache, but has the heart of a poet. He can do anything and fears nothing, except the thought of telling the beautiful and intelligent Roxane ( Deborah Hay ) that he loves her. Highly self-conscious about his unusually large nose and unable to deal with rejection, Cyrano hides his true feelings. It is only as the ghostwriter of love letters for another man that Cyrano can woo Roxane in his true voice. He steels himself to never reveal whose words have won her heart.

The influence of painters from the Dutch Golden Age and Baroque periods is evident in Julie Fox's inspired set and costume designs. Kimberly Purtell's lighting and Thomas Ryder Payne's original music and sound design create the ambience of 17th century France. John Stead 's fight direction adds dashing swordplay and combat to the on-stage action.

Cyrano de Bergerac is eligible for review beginning March 26. The Royal George Theatre's Regular Season is sponsored by 124 on Queen Hotel & Spa.

Age recommendation 12+. Running time: approximately 2 hours and 40 minutes, including one intermission.

Cast: (in alphabetical order)

David Adams

Kyle Blair

Jason Cadieux

Sharry Flett

Patrick Galligan

Katherine Gauthier

Deborah Hay

Jeff Irving

Marie Mahabal

Michael Man

Marla McLean

Nafeesa Monroe

Tom Rooney

Kiera SangsterMontfleury/Friar

Ragueneau

Carbon/The Unfortunate

Companion

De Guiche

Valvert/Cadet

Roxane

Christian

Soubrette/Lise/Cadet

Pickpocket

Lignière

Le Bret

Cyrano de Bergerac

Bellerose



Creative & Production:

Chris Abraham

Julie Fox

Kimberly Purtell

Thomas Ryder Payne

John Stead

Christopher Manousos

Allan Teichman

Ashley Ireland

Théa PelDirector

Designer

Lighting Designer

Composer/Sound Designer

Fight Director

Assistant Director

Stage Manager

Assistant Stage Manager

Assistant Stage Manager



The Shaw Festival's 2022 season began February 9 and runs through to December 23, with a playbill featuring Damn Yankees, The Importance of Being Earnest, The Doctor's Dilemma, Cyrano de Bergerac, Gaslight, Chitra, Just to Get Married, This is How We Got Here, Too True To Be Good, Everybody, August Wilson's Gem of the Ocean, Fairground, Shawground, A Short History of Niagara, a series of outdoor concerts and events, A Christmas Carol and Irving Berlin's White Christmas. Tickets are available through the Box Office at 1-800-511-SHAW and online at www.shawfest.com.

The Shaw Festival plans to present Cyrano de Bergerac as scheduled; however, performances will only take place if deemed safe to do so. Despite the easing of COVID-19 measures, The Shaw will continue to require proof of full vaccination status with either a Health Canada or the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) authorized vaccine, and a government-issued photo ID for all those attending performances through to the end of March (unless an extension of these conditions is needed). This decision is done out of an abundance of caution and to ease everyone - artists, staff and patrons - into this next step of Ontario's reopening plan. In addition to following and exceeding the directives of local, provincial and federal governments and their respective public health agencies, The Shaw's Duty of Care remains in place. These measures include a commitment to ensuring the health and safety of audiences, company members and communities. Mask wearing remains mandatory in all theatres and spaces during performances.