CRACK OF DOOM Announced At The Toronto Fringe Collective

Bravo Academy for the Performing Arts presents Crack of Doom as part of the Toronto Fringe Collective this summer, an exciting new digital theatre experience! Digital excerpts of Crack of Doom will be available to stream from July 4-6.

In Crack of Doom, it has been reported that a giant meteor is heading towards Earth and will strike in 48 hours. When the students and staff at Harrington High School receive the terrible news, they are forced to face the reality that their time on this earth is ending. Unless, of course, it all turns out to be a hoax. Crack of Doom was originally developed by Bravo Academy in 2018, under the leadership of Melissa Bencic.

Crack of Doom was written by Matt Bernard (Toronto Fringe Festival: Romeo & Juliet Chainsaw Massacre) and Suzy Wilde (Toronto Fringe Festival: Be Kind, Rewind; Maddie's Karaoke Birthday Party; Summerland)

Crack of Doom will be available for on-demand streaming from July 4-6 as part of the Fringe Collective, a digital arts festival presented by the Toronto Fringe Festival. Passes are available for purchase from https://fringetoronto.com/collective/about

