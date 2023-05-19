CASEY AND DIANA to Begin Performances Next Week at the Stratford Festival

Casey and Diana has its official opening on June 1 and runs until June 17 in the Studio Theatre.
Casey and Diana, a new play by award-winning playwright Nick Green, opens the doors of Toronto AIDS hospice Casey House and shares the remarkable warmth, strength and resilience of the people within, living and dying in the face of unimaginable pain, isolation and stigma. Directed by Andrew Kushnir, Casey and Diana starts performances May 23 and will mark its world première on June 1, the first day of Pride Month, with a gala opening at the Stratford Festival's Studio Theatre.
When Toronto's Casey House opened in 1988, it was among the world's first hospices to provide palliative care and support for people living with HIV/AIDS. Three years later, Casey House made international headlines when Diana, Princess of Wales, shook hands with a dying resident during her historic visit to the hospice. This potent and moving drama brings the rebel princess's culture-shifting visit to life. We meet residents Thomas and Andre as they prepare to meet the world's most beloved Royal, along with the caregivers and advocates who make Casey House possible.
"The invitation of Casey and Diana, here in its first encounter with the world, is for us all to honour the revolutionary days of this epidemic," says Kushnir, "the kindness, courage and care of Casey House and its heroic nurses and volunteers and the princess who recognized that."
Casey and Diana features Sean Arbuckle as Thomas, Laura Condlln as Pauline, Linda Kash as Marjorie, Davinder Malhi as Andre, Krystin Pellerin as Diana and Sophia Walker as Vera.
This historic moment of hope is recreated with the work of Designer Joshua Quinlan, Lighting Designer Louise Guinand, Composer and Sound Designer Debashis Sinha and Dramaturge Bob White.
Casey and Diana is a Stratford Festival commission, written by Nick Green and developed through the Foerster Bernstein New Play Development Program. Director Andrew Kushnir, an alumnus of the Festival's Langham Directors' Workshop, was actively involved in the play's development.
Casey and Diana has its official opening on June 1 and runs until June 17 in the Studio Theatre. Tickets are available at Click Here or by calling 1.800.567.1600.
The 2023 season also features King Lear, Rent, Much Ado About Nothing, Les Belles-Soeurs, Monty Python's Spamalot, A Wrinkle in Time, Frankenstein Revived, Grand Magic, Richard II, Wedding Band, Women of the Fur Trade and Love's Labour's Lost.
CASEY AND DIANA
By Nick Green
CAST (in alphabetical order)
Sean Arbuckle Thomas
Laura Condlln Pauline
Linda Kash Marjorie
Davinder Malhi Andre
Krystin Pellerin Diana
Sophia Walker Vera
ARTISTIC CREDITS
Director Andrew Kushnir
Designer Joshua Quinlan
Lighting Designer Louise Guinand
Composer and Sound Designer Debashis Sinha
Dramaturge Bob White
Supervising Fight Director Geoff Scovell
Assistant Director Damon Bradley Jang
Assistant Set Designer Katriona Dunn
Assistant Costume Designer Barbara Morrone-Sanchez
Assistant Lighting Designer Aidan Jackson-Hoag
Stage Manager Michael Hart
Assistant Stage Manager Sam Hale
Apprentice Stage Manager Cassie Westbrook
Production Assistant Emma Jo Conlin
Production Stage Manager Michael Hart
Technical Director Tristan Goethel
Photo credit: Ted Belton
