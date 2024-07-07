Breakaway Entertainment's SCENES FROM AN ITALIAN RESTAURANT Comes to the 2024 Toronto Fringe Stage

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Breakaway Entertainment's newest production, Scenes from an Italian Restaurant, is a tale of betrayal and redemption, following the journey of a young musician ensnared by the ruthless clutches of fame's dark underbelly. Escaping through the soulful melodies of Billy Joel and Elton John, watch as love and inspiration intertwine within the humble notes of a small-town piano, nestled in an old Italian restaurant.

This show brings together Toronto's most talented jazz dancers to perform this breathtaking musical at the Toronto Fringe Festival this July. Breakaway Entertainment, founded in 2012, has had a number of successful shows, including Anatomy of a Dancer and Tales of a Cocktail, both of which also premiered at the Toronto Fringe. Breakaway has been nominated for over nine Broadway World Toronto Awards, and won two, including Best Fringe Musical in 2018. Breakaway has also been selected for the 2019 Next Stage Theatre Festival at Toronto's Factory Theatre for innovative work.

Choreographed and created by highly-accomplished Adam Martino, this musical features a diverse and talented cast, whos past credits include Disney Cruise Lines, Carnival Entertainment, Canadian Opera Company, Ballet Jorgen Canada, Yuks Yuks Comedy Club, Next Stage Theatre Festival, Tweed & Co Theatre, and more.

Don't miss out on the opportunity to see this brand new heartfelt tale this July.

Breakaway Entertainment: Scenes from an Italian Restaurant (Presented as part of the 2024 Toronto Fringe Festival) Choreographed by Adam Martino, Associate choreography by Alayna Kellett, Dramaturgy by Elizabeth Hart

Starring Anibal Ortega, Alayna Kellett, Sydney Keir, Matt Eldracher, Sean Def, Beatrice Kwan, and Jennifer Kehoe. Opens July 4th runs to July 13th

Al Green Theatre - 750 Spadina Ave, Toronto, ON M5S 2J2

Performances: Thursday, July 4th at 6:15 p.m, Saturday, July 6th at 9:45 p.m, Sunday, July 7th at 3:45 p.m, Tuesday, July 9th at 5:45 p.m, Wednesday, July 10th at 9:45 p.m, Friday, July 12th at 7:45 p.m, Saturday, July 13th at 2:00 p.m.

