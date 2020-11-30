Backstage Bazaar Launches To Support Pandemic Affected Global Theatre Community

Just in time for the gift-giving season, newly launched BackstageBazaar.com showcases unique art and items created/curated by members of the international theatre community while live theatre is on hold. The must-visit online destination features links to the online shops of actors, designers, directors, stage managers and technicians.

From one centralized site, shoppers can browse a diverse selection of stores featuring handmade face masks to one-of-a-kind pieces including home décor, glass sculptures, Pride wear, original art, intricate woodwork, accessories and puppets. Customers can also seamlessly search for handiworks and services offered by artists from their favorite theatres, by product type, keyword or shop name.

BackstageBazaar.com does not charge artists a fee to list their stores and does not take any commission from any generated sales. Every dollar raised will go directly to the artists and theatre makers. Shop owners handle all their own sales and shipping. For more information on how to further support this initiative, please visit backstagebazaar.com/give-us-a-hand

