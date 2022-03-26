BWW Review: Daniel Brooks's OTHER PEOPLE offers a deeply introspective look into his life

Nothing is guaranteed in life - not our relationships, our health, the time we get, or even how we'll be remembered once we're gone. In Daniel Brooks' latest work OTHER PEOPLE, he ruminates on all of the above (and more) in the context of his participation in a 10-day silent meditation retreat where he contemplates the lives of himself and the other people at the retreat.

Written and performed by Daniel Brooks, with dramaturgy by his longtime collaborator Daniel MacIvor, it's an introspective look at Brooks' life in the time after he was diagnosed with stage four lung cancer. Early clarifications in the opening scene have Brooks explaining the difference between the stories' hero and himself seem to create a bit of a divide between whether what's to come is fiction or autobiographical; however, as he recounts his experience at the retreat, the audience is privy to thoughts that come from a genuine, real place.

The self-imposed 10 days of noble silence serves as the foundation - and namesake - of the production. As Brooks recounts his interactions and impressions of the other participants, the audience is introduced to them through his eyes. Handsome Jason, Bell Jar, Red Crocs, and the recurring Tony Smalls - the only participant whose name Brooks learned because they were initially roommates (until Brooks played 'the cancer card', as he describes it). The rules of the retreat are simple - no talking, for starters. Another rule is to avoid writing, however Brooks admits he snuck in a pen and notebook anyways. His ongoing efforts to outlast, or be better at meditating than his fellow participants is hilarious in how competitive - and relatable - they are.

Since there are no audible interactions with the other participants, Brooks' inner thoughts serve as the only dialogue throughout his time at the retreat. There are moments of clarity, not unexpected for someone spending 10 days in silent meditation, but there are also moments of frustration. In these, Brooks is extremely open as he remembers moments and people from his past. Streams of consciousness on love, family, and himself are common, and balanced between lush, poetic verbiage and raw, honest reflections. Examinations of how the Holocaust affected his own family, interwoven with the written experiences of other survivors, fall into the narrative of the story seamlessly.

Throughout everything, though, his cancer is present. At times it looms, almost a threatening presence as he worries about his future and how it will affect his friends and family. At other times, he speaks of it so simply that it comes across as just a part of his life - something inevitable, something that's become part of him. One joke about the 'perks' he now gets includes the fact that his daughters now return his calls. Brooks even provides instruction on 'cancer etiquette' at one point; it's presented in such a straightforward way, and is equal parts funny and heartbreaking because of it.

Leaving Brooks on a black, empty stage aside from a single chair could make the production seem bare, but subtle projection and lighting (set and lighting design by Kimberly Purtell) helps define different scenes and emotions, and the use of dim house lighting when Brooks directly addresses the audience brings down the fourth wall in an easy, inviting way. Occasional echoing conveys Brooks' internal thoughts in a dreamy, sometimes uneasy manner (sound design by Thomas Ryder Payne). These choices keep the focus on Brooks throughout, while enhancing what he says and does.

Knowing about Brooks' cancer from the start of the performance almost makes every other word he says hit harder, embedding a bit more firmly in your mind. If nothing else, one message is clear when the stage lights go out: love others, and live well. It's a powerful message, and an important reminder as we start working our way back to normal after a strange few years.

Canadian Stage's OTHER PEOPLE runs through April 3 at Berkeley Street Theatre, 26 Berkeley St.., Toronto, ON.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit https://www.canadianstage.com/shows-events/season/other-people

Photo credit: Bronwen Sharp