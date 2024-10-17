BWW Q&A: Steven Schipper on Every Brilliant Thing at The Rose Studio

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Ice cream. Water fights. Roller coasters. Hugging. People falling over. A seven-year-old boy starts a list of wonderful things in the world to cheer up his mom. Everything worth living for. As he matures and faces his own challenges, the growing list inspires him to find meaning in everyday life. Told with the help of the audience, this charming one-man show is a joyful act of collective storytelling that reveals how the connections we make are what keep us strong. Funny, poignant and full of hope, Every Brilliant Thing might just change the way you see the world.

Recently retired from full-time work, Steven was privileged to serve as artistic director and work alongside three extraordinary teams at Huron Country Playhouse (1985-86); Royal Manitoba Theatre Centre (1987-2019); and Performing Arts, City of Brampton (2019-2024). He is a Member of the Order of Canada, the Order of Manitoba, and is the recipient of two Honorary Doctorates.

What inspired you to return to directing with Every Brilliant Thing after your retirement?

Aware of Jimish Thakkar's interest in the play, and having previously directed the show as a co-production between Talk Is Free Theatre (Barrie) and Royal Manitoba Theatre Centre, it felt like the perfect post-retirement passion project - I’d be working alongside Jimish and Darshana Thakkar, two theatre artists I greatly admire, and keeping some of my own artistic juices flowing.

Can you tell us about your experience working with the community group for this production?

On top of the easily apparent components of artistic success, such as expertise and passion, a less heralded but equally important ingredient is integrity. THE HIVE are good people - dedicated, honest, and generous. I’m profoundly honoured to be volunteering my services.

What does the show Every Brilliant Thing mean to you personally?

It’s compelling theatre. The play is funny, impactful, funny, transformative, did I mention funny? It’s about how connecting with others is the essential way to get through the challenges and celebrate the joys of being alive. And it’s funny.

How does the concept of collective storytelling come into play in Every Brilliant Thing?

Jimish invites the audience to participate in a gentle way, helping everyone shine in their moment. It’s a “brilliant” way to enliven the truth that connecting with other people is a beautiful, brilliant thing.

Why must audiences come and see the show?

It’s entertaining and will make you feel great to be alive.

Comments