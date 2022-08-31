Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Feature: Friday Night Comedy at the Stratford Festival

Aug. 31, 2022  
If you are a night owl, a comedy lover...or both, and find yourself in Stratford Ontario on Friday night, have I got a suggestion for you!

This Friday marks the final 'Funny Forum Friday' - A comedy series programmed by Mark Selby, showcasing top comedy talent at the Tom Patterson Theatre's Lazaridis Hall. After a successful 4 weeks of some of the best comedians the world has to offer, the series is being closed out by the hilarious comedy sister duo, Flo & Joan, who will be coming to Stratford directly from the Edinburgh Comedy Festival. Opening for Flo & Joan is the hilarious Patrick Haye.

Previous headliners have included James Cunningham, one of Canada's top comics and the host of the Food Network's Eat St., Ali Hassan, a CBC favourite (host of Canada Reads on radio and one of the stars of Run the Burbs on TV), the "grande dame of Canadian comedy," Martha Chaves, and Brooklyn-based multihyphenate comedian/writer, Jordan Carlos.

"Most of the comics I programmed for Stratford were people I had worked with before and knew personally ... but some were comics I hadn't met and just admired them and knew they'd be a great fit for (and be welcomed by) the Stratford audience" shares Selby.

BWW had the opportunity to check out the most recent comedy night and it was a delightfully good time. It is rare to find such an event that late in the evening in Stratford, but based on the enthusiasm from the audience, there is most definitely a desire for it!

Catch Flo & Joan this Friday at the Lazaridis Hall at 11:15pm. Tickets available at the Stratford Festival website.

BWW Review: EVERY LITTLE NOOKIE at Stratford Festival has Humour and HeartBWW Review: EVERY LITTLE NOOKIE at Stratford Festival has Humour and Heart
August 4, 2022

If you are a theatre-goer looking to venture outside your comfort zone, or if you often don’t feel seen or represented by the societal norms typically presented in modern theatre pieces – then Sunny Drake’s new play EVERY LITTLE NOOKIE might be exactly what you are looking for. That’s not to say that folks who don’t identify with either statement won’t also enjoy this play though. To read the production synopsis, you might expect an awkward comedy with hijinks galore, but what you will actually get (beyond it indeed being very funny), is a proudly queer play about human connection, found family, sexual awakenings, and very real and relatable struggles like co-parenting, illness and aging, and affordable housing. You will also witness delightful performances by this small yet mighty cast.
BWW Feature: An Interview with HAUIBWW Feature: An Interview with HAUI
July 29, 2022

Previews have just begun at the Stratford Festival's Studio Theatre for the World Premiere of HAMLET-911 and BroadwayWorld had the opportunity to speak with one of the creative forces behind this innovative and exciting new production. BWW chatted with HAUI over zoom about art, the exploration the abstract over a narrative, process vs product, and what audiences can expect from the projections in this new production.
Review: ALL'S WELL THAT ENDS WELL at Stratford Festival Explores Murky Moral Territory with Passion and DelightReview: ALL'S WELL THAT ENDS WELL at Stratford Festival Explores Murky Moral Territory with Passion and Delight
July 18, 2022

For the sixth time in the Stratford Festival’s history, a production of ALL’S WELL THAT ENDS WELL is being mounted. It is fittingly being performed at the brand new Tom Patterson Theatre alongside RICHARD III. This is relevant because these were the two plays that launched the inaugural season of the Stratford Festival, 70 years ago. This current production delves into this head-scratcher of moral uncertainties with superb performances by all.
Review: LITTLE WOMEN at the Stratford Festival Brings a Classic Story to the Next GenerationReview: LITTLE WOMEN at the Stratford Festival Brings a Classic Story to the Next Generation
July 13, 2022

A beloved story has been adapted for the stage and for the whole family at the Stratford Festival this season and it had its world premiere last Thursday night. Playwright Jordi Mand's LITTLE WOMEN--based on the novels Little Women and Good Wives by Louisa May Alcott is being brought to life on stage by Director Esther Jun and a fabulous company. Though this is part of the Schulich Children’s Plays programming, there is a kind of combined accessibility and maturity to this production that will allow it to be enjoyed by everyone.
BWW Feature: An Interview with the Six Merry Swings of CHICAGO at the Stratford FestivalBWW Feature: An Interview with the Six Merry Swings of CHICAGO at the Stratford Festival
July 5, 2022

Lakota Knuckle, Breanna Willis, Devin Alexander, Kyla Musselman, Christine Desjardins, and Jordan Goodridge are the Swings for CHICAGO. Their job is to know every ensemble track and be ready to go on at a moment’s notice if an ensemble member is either out, or is going on as understudy for someone else. Recently, Broadway World had the opportunity to chat with all six Swings over Zoom to learn all about what it means to be the unsung (until now) heroes of theatre and how this unique season is providing even more unique challenges and opportunities.