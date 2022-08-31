If you are a night owl, a comedy lover...or both, and find yourself in Stratford Ontario on Friday night, have I got a suggestion for you!

This Friday marks the final 'Funny Forum Friday' - A comedy series programmed by Mark Selby, showcasing top comedy talent at the Tom Patterson Theatre's Lazaridis Hall. After a successful 4 weeks of some of the best comedians the world has to offer, the series is being closed out by the hilarious comedy sister duo, Flo & Joan, who will be coming to Stratford directly from the Edinburgh Comedy Festival. Opening for Flo & Joan is the hilarious Patrick Haye.

Previous headliners have included James Cunningham, one of Canada's top comics and the host of the Food Network's Eat St., Ali Hassan, a CBC favourite (host of Canada Reads on radio and one of the stars of Run the Burbs on TV), the "grande dame of Canadian comedy," Martha Chaves, and Brooklyn-based multihyphenate comedian/writer, Jordan Carlos.

"Most of the comics I programmed for Stratford were people I had worked with before and knew personally ... but some were comics I hadn't met and just admired them and knew they'd be a great fit for (and be welcomed by) the Stratford audience" shares Selby.

BWW had the opportunity to check out the most recent comedy night and it was a delightfully good time. It is rare to find such an event that late in the evening in Stratford, but based on the enthusiasm from the audience, there is most definitely a desire for it!

Catch Flo & Joan this Friday at the Lazaridis Hall at 11:15pm. Tickets available at the Stratford Festival website.

Photo Credit: Stratford Festival