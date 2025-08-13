BRING US YOUR BEST STORY Comes To Endswell Beer in September

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Endswell Beer will host an evening of live storytelling on Saturday, September 13, 2025, at 8:30 p.m. with Bring Us Your BEST Story.

Ten local storytellers, poets, and spoken word artists from the South Georgian Bay area will take the stage to share their most memorable true tales, each on a topic of their own choosing.

“A great story doesn’t just inform — it transforms,” says Dana Kaluzny, co-producer and Endswell Beer co-owner. “It can transport you somewhere you didn’t even know you needed to go.”

The cozy taproom will transform into a stage for connection, emotion, and the magic of live performance. Tickets are $22 and available via Eventbrite.