BARONESS VON SKETCH SHOW To Welcome Aurora Browne, Andrew Coyne And The Star's Robert Benzie

Monkey Toast is proud to bring back, The Panel Show. Each month two improvisers will appear in character to discuss real topics and issues with two real journalists.

This month's journalists are, Andrew Coyne (National Post & CBC's At Issue) and Robert Benzie (The Toronto Star's Queens Park Bureau Chief). The Improvisers are, Aurora Browne appearing as Jesus and Second City Mainstage alumni, Devon Hyland appearing as Bob Dylan. Hosted by David Shore as Prof. Pipe.

It all happens on Saturday, June 22nd, at Comedy Bar, 945 Bloor St. West, Toronto, M6H 1L5. Doors 6:45pm / Show 7pm. $8 in advance or at the door. www.monkeytoast.com or www.comedybar.ca

In past shows we've featured, two Sean Connery's, fake William Shater along with phony Kevin Pollack.





Related Articles Shows View More Toronto Stories

More Hot Stories For You