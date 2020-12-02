Ayva Rossouw-Holland Gets Lead Role In CBJ's ANNE OF GREEN GABLES - THE BALLET

British Columbia native, Ayva Rossouw-Holland is a 2011 graduate from George Brown's Dance Program which is a partnership between George Brown College and Canada's Ballet Jörgen.

After graduating, Ayva joined CBJ's exclusive Mentorship Program which is specifically set up for George Brown Dance graduates to bridge the gap of training to working professionally as a dancer. Dancers also get a chance to audition and join the Company. Ayva has been with CBJ since 2013.

Ayva made her debut dancing the lead role of "Anne Shirley" to an enthusiastic audience on November 29th. For many, this was the first live performance people had seen in months. Audience members commented on how nice it was to get out and enjoy an amazing performance again.

CBJ's Creations in Isolation mixed program at the Capitol Centre in North Bay, ON was the Company's first live performance since March, and included four performances which were also streamed live.

"Going through the dance program at George Brown helped me transition into the world of becoming a professional dancer. Working so closely with The Company was extremely motivating as an aspiring dancer. Through the guidance of Bengt Jörgen, Svea Eklof, Cindy Macedo, Derick Sangster, Clea Iveson, and all of the talented teachers at George Brown College, I was able to grow as a dancer and as a person! I made the decision to audition even though I felt unsure about my future and it paid off - you never know what you can achieve unless you go for it!"

