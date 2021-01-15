Art Of Time Ensemble's Virtually Live Concert Celebrates The Lasting Legacy Of Lou Reed

Lou Reed infused his music with an art-pop edge and paved the groundwork for alternative music for generations to come. This February, Art of Time Ensemble celebrates Reed's lasting legacy through a Virtually Live concert featuring performances from of our 2015 show, Magic and Loss: A Tribute to Lou Reed, available for free streaming on YouTube from February 4th at 7:30pm through February 7th at 7:30pm.

"When I first encountered Lou Reed as a teenager, I was completely blown away by the subject matter of his songs. He wrote about a segment of society that no one had ever touched before in popular music and he did it with unflinching directness. He was never one to follow a trend, always one to set it and his unwillingness to compromise as an artist embodied integrity. In

Magic and Loss, I've created a program that strives to show as many facets of Reed as possible, and paired the songs with performers who embody the songs' spirit." - Andrew Burashko, Artistic Director