Art Of Time Ensemble's Virtually Live Concert Celebrates The Lasting Legacy Of Lou Reed
Available for free streaming on YouTube from February 4th at 7:30pm through February 7th at 7:30pm.
Lou Reed infused his music with an art-pop edge and paved the groundwork for alternative music for generations to come. This February, Art of Time Ensemble celebrates Reed's lasting legacy through a Virtually Live concert featuring performances from of our 2015 show, Magic and Loss: A Tribute to Lou Reed, available for free streaming on YouTube from February 4th at 7:30pm through February 7th at 7:30pm.Lou Reed's iconic songs are explored in inventive arrangements for a ten-piece ensemble, fronted by a host of singers including Margo & Michael Timmins (of Cowboy Junkies), Kevin Hearn, Shakura S'Aida, John Southworth, Sarah Slean, Jessica Leung and Tom Wilson. The ensemble features a collective of jazz and classical musicians including Artistic Director and pianist Andrew Burashko, saxophonist John Johnson, bassist George Koller, drummer Mark Mariash, cellist Rachel Mercer, violinists Stephen Sitarski & Cordelia Paw, Douglas Perry on viola, guitarist Rob Piltch and Kevin Turcotte on trumpet. Highlights include "Sad Song", arranged by Jonathan Goldsmith, "The Kids", arranged by Andrew Staniland, "Waiting for My Man", arranged by Cameron Wilson, "Take a Walk on the Wild Side", "Sweet Jane" and more. "When I first encountered Lou Reed as a teenager, I was completely blown away by the subject matter of his songs. He wrote about a segment of society that no one had ever touched before in popular music and he did it with unflinching directness. He was never one to follow a trend, always one to set it and his unwillingness to compromise as an artist embodied integrity. In Magic and Loss, I've created a program that strives to show as many facets of Reed as possible, and paired the songs with performers who embody the songs' spirit." - Andrew Burashko, Artistic Director Magic and Loss will be available for free streaming at this link. Be sure to RSVP to add us to your calendar!