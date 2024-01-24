Art Of Time Ensemble to Present DANCE TO THE ABYSS At Harbourfront Centre Theatre

Art of Time Ensemble has revealed its latest production of 1920s cabaret and jazz-inspired music, DANCE TO THE ABYSS, as part of its 25th anniversary final concert season. This new musical production from the Weimar Republic is set to captivate audiences at Harbourfront Centre Theatre from February 23rd to 25th, 2024.



Experience the music that captured the zeitgeist of a culture on a path to catastrophe. This program features music celebrated in the 1920s and later dismissed as “degenerate” by the Third Reich, including excerpts from The Threepenny Opera Suite by Kurt Weill and music by Mischa Spoliansky, Erwin Schulhoff, and other artists whose names are largely lost to history.



“Fierce satire and black humour permeated much of the art created in the Weimar Republic. I look forward to presenting a program of jazz and cabaret-inspired music that came out of Germany in the “Golden 20s”, and to explore the censorship that followed during the Third Reich. Drawing from Josef Skvorecky's written record of Nazi Germany's dance band rules and regulations we will explore how those edicts sought to constrain the expressive elements of Jazz.” Andrew Burashko, Artistic Director, Art of Time.



Featuring a stellar lineup of acclaimed soloists Martha Burns, John Millard, and Patricia O'Callaghan, paired with the exceptional musicians of the Art of Time Ensemble, DANCE TO THE ABYSS promises to push musical boundaries, and illustrate its censorship in the most visceral way possible.



Tickets for DANCE TO THE ABYSS are now available for purchase through the Harbourfront Centre box office and online.



For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.artoftimeensemble.com/dancetotheabyss.



DETAILS ON DANCE TO THE ABYSS:

WHEN: February 23, 24 2024 @ 8pm

February 25, 2024 @ 2pm

WHERE: Harbourfront Centre Theatre, 231 Queens Quay W, Toronto, ON M5J 2G8

TICKETS: Tickets are available at the Harbourfront Centre Theatre Website and range from $40 - $80 - https://my.harbourfrontcentre.com/39646

For information about upcoming Art of Time activities, the Coda Campaign and subscriptions to Art of Time Ensemble's 25th Anniversary Coda Concert Season, visit artoftimeensemble.com.