All-Canadian Cast Set For Steve Martin and Edie Brickell's BRIGHT STAR at Mirvish

The all-Canadian cast of Actor-Musicians have been announced for the Canadian professional premiere production of Steve Martin and Edie Brickell's acclaimed Broadway musical Bright Star.

David Mirvish said: “We are delighted to be working with another innovative local company in presenting Steve Martin and Edie Brickell's wonderful and heartfelt Broadway musical. I remember having lunch with Broadway producer Jeffrey Seller at the time Bright Star was in previews in New York. He had seen it the night before and couldn't stop raving about it. It had moved him tremendously. So, I'm especially looking forward to seeing this new production with an all-Canadian cast of Actor-Musicians.”

Hannah Mirvish added: “I saw the workshop presentation that Garner Theatre Productions did of Bright Star in August 2022. I was blown away by how well the concept of using Actor-Musicians worked in telling this particular story, which is beautifully woven with a superb country and bluegrass score. The work of Donna Garner and her company of artists deserves to be showcased and seen by a large audience. We are very proud to partner with her and look forward to a great run."

Donna Garner said: "It is one of the great joys of my life to express myself as an Actor-Musician; to ‘play' onstage in every sense of the word. I've seen first-hand how Actor-Musicians elevate the storytelling experience for the audience, bringing the emotion of the characters to new levels through their instruments. After years of performing outside of Canada, I founded Garner Theatre Productions to highlight the world-class Actor-Musos we are blessed to have right here in this country.

“I wanted to return home to create a company that would honour their diverse talents and advocate for them, while exploring the very best thought-provoking theatre pieces. Bright Star is the perfect story to showcase these tremendously talented artists while uplifting audiences with this beautiful story of redemption and triumph.”

Performances begin September 30 and run through October 26 at the CAA Theatre.

Cast

Kaylee Harwood stars as Alice Murphy and will play piano and percussion.

George Krissa stars as Jimmy Ray Dobbs and will play guitar, piano and percussion.

Scott Carmichael as Daddy Murphy and will play drums, mandolin, guitar, banjo, bass and percussion.

Randy Lei Chang as Max and will play piano, fiddle, guitar, viola and cello.

Beau Dixon as Daddy Kane and will play banjo, bass, guitar, piano, drums and percussion.

Nick Dolan as Billy Cane and will play banjo, bass, guitar, mandolin, piano and percussion.

Rita Dottor as Florence and will play cello, fiddle, viola and bass.

Donna Garner as Mamma Murphy and will play piano, accordion, cello, viola, fiddle and bugle.

Leah Grandmont as Edna and will play fiddle, viola, guitar and percussion.

Jonathan Gysbers as Darryl and will play guitar, banjo, piano, bugle, harmonica and percussion.

Andrew Legg as Stanford and will play banjo, harmonica, guitar, mandolin, drums and percussion.

Marie Mahabal Hauer as Lucy and will play fiddle and piano.

Yunike Soedarmasto as Margo and will play fiddle, guitar, viola, mandolin and percussion.

Brendan Wall as Mayor Dobbs and will play bass, accordion, piano, mandolin, banjo and percussion.

About Bright Star

Inspired by a true story and featuring the Tony Award-nominated score by Steve Martin and Edie Brickell, Broadway's Bright Star tells a sweeping tale of love and redemption set against the rich backdrop of the American South in the 1920s and '40s.

When literary editor Alice Murphy meets a young soldier just home from World War II and with aspirations to be a writer, he awakens her longing for the child she once lost. Haunted by their unique connection, Alice sets out on a journey to understand her past — and what she finds has the power to transform both of their lives.

With beautiful melodies and powerfully moving characters, the story unfolds as a rich tapestry of deep emotions. An uplifting theatrical journey from a cast of actor-musicians that holds you tightly in its grasp as all the actors simultaneously perform as the orchestra onstage. Bright Star is as refreshingly genuine as it is daringly hopeful.

This Canadian professional premiere is produced by Garner Theatre Productions, a company founded by Donna Garner that specializes in shows performed by Actor-Musicians and presented by Mirvish Productions as part of the 2025/26 Off-Mirvish Season. Garner was a member of the Canadian productions of two Broadway hits in Toronto that were performed by Actor-Musicians: Once at the CAA Ed Mirvish Theatre and Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812 at Crow's Theatre – and which has just been transferred to the Royal Alexandra Theatre, playing a summer run until August 24, 2025.