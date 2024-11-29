A VERY MERRY MIRVISH HOLIDAY CONCERT Comes to the Distillery Winter Village

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



This holiday season, The Distillery Winter Village will bring the magic of Mirvish Productions to its historic cobblestone streets for an exclusive night of performances you can only get at The Distillery District.

On Sunday, December 15 (yes, exactly 10 days before Christmas!) at 7:00 p.m., over 50 cast members from four musicals - Come From Away, Moulin Rouge! The Musical, Titaníque, and Disney's The Lion King - will assemble in front of the stunning 55-foot tall Christian Dior Parfums Christmas Tree to perform A Very Merry Mirvish Holiday Concert.

This show, hosted by radio personality Azalea Hart, is free for those purchasing an admission ticket to The Distillery Winter Village that day. The setlist will feature hit songs from all four shows alongside timeless holiday classics like “Santa Claus Is Coming to Town” and “Winter Wonderland.”

Set highlights include:

Come From Away: “Welcome to the Rock” and “Me and the Sky”

Titaníque: “I'm Alive” and “My Heart Will Go On”

Moulin Rouge! The Musical: “Come What May” and the "Elephant Love Song Medley"

Disney's The Lion King: “Circle of Life” and “Can You Feel the Love Tonight?”

The hour-long show is directed by Dayna Tekatch, with musical direction by Bob Foster and stage management by Lisa Humber.

Whether you're a lifelong theatre fan or just looking to bask in the holiday spirit, this is an event not to be missed. Mark your calendar and celebrate the power of music and the magic of the season with Toronto's finest theatre talent.

Attendees will have the opportunity to win premium tickets to Mirvish Productions on stage in Toronto.

