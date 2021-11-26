A CHRISTMAS CAROL Returns To The Campbell House Museum

The Three Ships Collective - with the support of Soup Can Theatre - have announced the return of A Christmas Carol! The award-winning theatrical adaptation that played to sold-out audiences in 2018 and 2019 will once again fill the Campbell House Museum with mirth, music, and merriment!

Due to the layout of Campbell House and ongoing considerations related to Covid-19, this year's presentation will take the form of an intimate staged reading of the original and critically-acclaimed script. Cast members from the 2019 production will bring the story to life for a seated audience in the museum's historic ballroom - inviting them to experience the sights and sounds of Dickens' beloved tale through the magic of theatre-of-the-mind.

Four performances only! Thursday December 16th at 8pm, Friday December 17th at 8pm, and Saturday December 18th at 6pm and 8pm. Tickets are only $15!

Cast: Thomas Gough, Heather Marie Annis, Jim Armstrong, Chloe Bradt, Justine Christensen, Marcel Dragonieri, Tayves Fiddis, Diana Franz, Carolyn Hall, Michael Hogan, Kat Letwin, Nicholas Koy Santillo, and Callum Shoniker.

Creative Team:

Director - Sarah Thorpe (They/Them)

Playwright / Assistant Director - Justin Haigh

Stage Manager - Ellen Brooker

Location: The Campbell House Museum - 160 Queen St West (steps from Queen and University / Osgoode subway station).

Tickets and Performances: Tickets are $15 and are available at ChristmasCarolTO.com

Each performance runs approximately 75 minutes. Performance dates and times are as follows:

Thursday December 16th at 8pm

Friday December 17th at 8pm

Saturday December 18th at 6pm and 8pm