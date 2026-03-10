9 TO 5, CYRANO DE BERGERAC, and More Set For the Grand Theatre's 2026-27 Season

🎭 NEW! Toronto Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Toronto & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Grand Theatre has announced its upcoming 2026/27 Season “All in Grand Time” – including four plays, two musicals, five symphonic rock concerts, and a new live comedy series. Three new Canadian works will take the Spriet Stage, as well as two shows never before seen in Ontario, a Canadian premiere of work by Tony Award-winner Matthew López, and Canadian theatre collaborations that place the Grand as part of two Canadian-made World Premieres. The season is set to delight audiences with the best of Off-Broadway, Broadway, and the West End, as well as the chance to meet exciting new stories and artistry.

“One of the joys of the theatre is its ability to play with time. Every one of our London Made productions is undeniably a race to Opening Night. But also, the stories told on stage give audiences the unique opportunity to stop the clock on certain moments, sprint through others, and to sit – fully present – within the present,” shares Rachel Peake, Artistic Director of the Grand Theatre. “Through the course of the Grand’s 2026/27 Season, audiences will visit 1640, 1897, the late 1940s, 1959, 1979, and even travel forward to the spring of 2035! They will cheer on our heroes as they run out the clock, make up for lost time, and evaluate their legacy. But they will also observe forces (some ominous, and some… very, very, sexy) that defy the limits of time itself.”

Starting in modern day with an immortal favourite, the season will open with Off-Broadway and the West End’s campy, clever Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors. Award-winning director, Krista Jackson (Imago Theatre, Stratford Festival) is known to Grand audiences for a fast-paced and deliciously dark laugh. With audience favourite Jesse Gervais (Clue, Grand Ghosts) set to star as Dracula himself, this London-made production of the world’s hottest take on its least honourable prince will leave you thirsty for more.

For the holidays, a new musical take on A Christmas Carol, written by Canadian David van Belle, re-set in a late-1940s department store and featuring everyone’s seasonal favourites, including “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas”, “Walking in a Winter Wonderland”, “I’m Dreaming of a White Christmas”, and more. Artistic Director Rachel Peake will helm the production as her third holiday musical spectacular at the Grand and shares, “I love this show. It’s heartwarming, it’s nostalgic, it’s the holidays. It calls on us to do good in the world. And it’s a Canadian adaptation by the incredible David van Belle. I was part of its development in Edmonton and now I get to direct it in its second iteration in a big, beautiful, London-made holiday musical production.” Peake is joined by Stephen Ingram as Music Director and Genny Sermonia as Choreographer.

In the New Year, the Grand will welcome cicadas, an eerie eco-thriller by one of Canada’s most dynamic and exciting writers, Siminovitch laureate and Governor General’s Award-winner David Yee and to be directed by none other than the National Arts Centre English Theatre’s Artistic Director, Nina Lee Aquino. In partnership with the National Arts Centre English Theatre and Tarragon Theatre, this world premiere is fully-scored by composer Chris Thornborrow, performed by a live orchestra on stage, and imagines a haunting reckoning with nature in the not-so-distant future.

Next to the stage is Somewhere – a love letter to mid-century New York City, the golden age of Broadway, and all things West Side Story – by Tony Award-winner Matthew López (The Inheritance, Some Like It Hot), to be directed by Carmen Aguirre, and choreographed by Genny Sermonia. In this heartfelt, poignant family-drama laced with dance, the Candelaria family has the talent for fame beyond their cosy Puerto Rican neighbourhood and yet gentrification – and the building of the Lincoln Centre – threaten home as they’ve always known it.

To warm us into Spring, the classic love story of Cyrano de Bergerac and his very large nose will take to the Grand’s Spriet Stage in a new modern-verse adaptation by Jessy Ardern and directed by Amanda Goldberg. Loosely based on the real life of the infamous 17th-century novelist and playwright, this costume period drama promises sword fighting, poetry, romance, and conflict all written in lively rhyming couplets.

The clock keeps ticking towards the end of the season, and there is one more title yet to come. 9 to 5, the musical based on the hit 1980 film with chart-topping music and lyrics by Dolly Parton, the Queen of Country herself. This hilarious office revenge plot gone wrong – directed by Rachel Peake - will bring the house down and send us off to summer singing with the top down. Alexandra Kane joins the production as Music Director, and Allison Plamondon as Choreographer.

“In an age when life can often feel difficult, stepping into another time can be a way to take some space, find freedom, and go on a welcome adventure,” shares Peake. “And yet, every show in this season has been chosen for what it has to say about right here, right now, about our lives and the present day.”

Meanwhile, as the weeks and months of the season tick by, the Grand will also be staging its always sold-out Jeans ‘N Classics rock symphony concert series – and has announced Grand Laughs, a new comedy series that will bring top-name stand-up and cutting-edge improv to Downtown London all season long. This season’s Jean ‘n Classics series will begin with “Peter’s Playlist”, in memory of creator and musician Peter Brennan, followed by concerts spotlighting iconic female voices that shaped rock music (think Pat Benatar, Stevie Nicks, Janis Joplin …), first-wave British artists (The Who, The Beatles, Pink Floyd, Elton John, Queen, and more), Tom Petty’s timeless blend of Southern storytelling and rock n’ roll, and ‘90s Power Chords (Nirvana, Counting Crows, REM, Alanis Morrissette). For Grand Laughs, the new comedy series, audiences will need to stay tuned for exciting news to be announced.

DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS

By Gordon Greenberg and Steve Rosen

Directed by Krista Jackson

October 20 to November 7, 2026

Drac is back – single, sexy, and he’s got a type. This fast-paced, gender-bending, quick-changing, farce with fangs is guaranteed to quicken your pulse in between screams of laughter.

A meek British realtor takes on a new and mysterious client, who just happens to be the most terrifying and bloodthirsty monster the world has ever known. The client's deep pockets? Irresistible. His attraction to the realtor's fiancée? Concerning. Meanwhile, three women – a doctor, a soil-enthusiast, and a failed flirt – navigate the men amongst them and find a way to stop all the bloody dying, no matter how dangerously sexy it is.

Award-winning director, Krista Jackson (Imago Theatre, Stratford Festival) is known to Grand audiences for a fast-paced and deliciously dark laugh. This London-made production of the world’s hottest take on its least honourable prince will leave you thirsty for more.

A CHRISTMAS CAROL

By David van Belle

Based on the novella by Charles Dickens

Directed by Rachel Peake

Music Directed by Stephen Ingram

Choreographed by Genny Sermonia

November 24 to December 27, 2026

A musical re-imagining of the tale of Scrooge, Cratchit, and the magic of the holidays. Bah humbug!

Much mistletoeing, hearts a-glowing, family and spooky spirits gathered near, it’s the most wonderful time of the year! Join Scrooge and the Cratchit family for a holiday musical spectacular with the story and carols that you grew up on – now in a new Canadian adaptation set in the nostalgia of a 1940s department store a little like Macy's, a little like Kingsmill’s, and a lot like memories of sitting on Santa’s knee.

This musical retelling of A Christmas Carol features performances straight from the holiday songbook, including seasonal favourites “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas”, “Walking in a Winter Wonderland”, “I’m Dreaming of a White Christmas”, and more. Marvel as the holiday season comes to life with shoppers busily checking their lists and staff holiday parties that whirl and twirl the night away with stunning choreography and a live band on stage.

cicadas

Created by David Yee and Chris Thornborrow

Directed by Nina Lee Aquino

January 19 to February 6, 2027

A Grand Theatre Revival of the NAC English Theatre/Tarragon Theatre Co-Production

What if your house had a mind of its own? An eerie eco-thriller that hits close to home.

It’s 2035, and an investigation into the mysterious disappearance of a young girl leads to an old, mysterious house that seems to be sinking into the earth. A flood with no leak, walls consumed by long-extinct botanicals, and hordes of cicadas are only a few of the odd occurrences seeping up through the old floorboards.

In partnership with the National Arts Centre English Theatre and Tarragon Theatre, this world premiere is an eco-thriller fully-scored with a live orchestra - that imagines a gripping, immersive future reality, illuminating our profound connection to nature without laying blame.

Created by Siminovitch laureate and Governor General’s Award-winner, David Yee, scored by Dora Award-winning composer Chris Thornborrow, and directed by none other than the National Arts Centre English Theatre’s Artistic Director, Nina Lee Aquino.

SOMEWHERE

By Matthew López

Directed by Carmen Aguirre

Choreographed by Genny Sermonia

February 23 to March 13, 2027

Subsequently produced by Hartford Stage Company, Hartford, CT

New York breaks ground on a bold new era, while the West Side Story dream of a family of dancers hangs in the balance.

It’s 1959 and West Side Story is all that anyone can talk about. Inez Candelaria works as an usher on Broadway but hopes that her talented and dance-obsessed children will find fame on the other side of the footlights. Meanwhile, the family nervously counts the days until a neighbourhood-wide eviction abruptly threatens everything they have worked for.

From Tony Award-winning playwright, Matthew López (The Inheritance, Some Like It Hot). From the kitchen of their San Juan Hill apartment to stunning Jerome Robbins-inspired choreography on the streets of Manhattan, this talented and determined Puerto Rican family leans into the pure joy of dance and refuses to give up on their dreams.

CYRANO DE BERGERAC

Written by Edmond Rostand, Adapted by Jessy Ardern

Directed by Amanda Goldberg

March 30 to April 17, 2027

In Partnership with the Citadel Theatre and Royal Manitoba Theatre Centre

Sword fights, mistaken identity, and the guy with the nose tucked under the balcony – all the classics of a timeless love story.

Written in modern verse and brimming with daring duels, quippy repartee, and a love triangle for the ages, Jessy Ardern’s adaptation of Rostand’s classic has us rooting once again for the noble Cyrano. This bold reimagining of a timeless romance brings a fresh, witty edge to the story of the lovelorn Cyrano and his rather large nose.

A gifted wordsmith and legendary duelist living in the time of The Musketeers, our hero is a loyal friend to the end despite a series of unfortunate events and an unrequited love that threatens to consume from within. In a world obsessed with appearances, can this warrior-poet with a beak-to-be-bargained-with truly find happiness?

9 TO 5

Music and Lyrics by Dolly Parton

Book by Patricia Resnick

Based on the 20th Century Fox Feature

Originally Produced on Broadway by Robert Greenblatt, April 2009

Directed by Rachel Peake

Music Directed by Alexandra Kane

Choreographed by Allison Plamondon

May 4 to 22, 2027

An ordinary day at the office takes a turn with a cult-classic revenge plot and chart-topping tunes by the one and only Dolly Parton

Clickety clack, heels on the sidewalk, nails on a keyboard … or is that Dolly working on the title track? Step into the high-waisted skirts, polyester prints, and strappy peep-toe pumps of Judy, Violet, and Doralee for a night out with 9 to 5, its trio of leading ladies, and hit music by the Queen of Country herself including “9 to 5”, “Backwoods Barbie”, “Shine Like the Sun”, and “Get Out and Stay Out.”

It’s 1979. Working for a living feels a lot like a rich man’s game, and it’s hard not to think about how good it would feel to get back at the boss – especially when he passes you over for promotion, again. Based on the blockbuster hit movie, and packed with music, mischief, and misadventure, 9 to 5 will have you singing along from your seat and rooting for working women who aren’t waiting for what’s theirs.