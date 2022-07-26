6 Guitars Returns to the CAA Theatre in August

Virtuoso guitar player Chase Padgett returns to Toronto with his triumphant show 6 Guitars at the CAA Theatre, August 2 - 7, 2022. Tickets are on sale through mirvish.com

Selling out its first Toronto engagement in December 2018, 6 Guitars is a pitch-perfect blend of music, comedy, and so much more. Chase Padgett, semi-finalist on Season 1 of Fox's newest reality singing show 'Alter Ego', delivers a virtuosic performance as he becomes 6 different guitar-playing characters - each representing a different genre: Blues, Jazz, Rock, Classical, Folk, and Country.

As the show unfolds, the audience is treated to the stories and songs each character has earned and learned over a lifetime of music. From a 20 year old aspiring rocker to an elderly Blues man who's seen it all, these original characters bring fresh fun to the styles we all love. Packed with plenty of laughs, great tunes, and moving musical stories, 6 Guitars is an unforgettable night out for any music lover at heart.