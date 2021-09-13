The National Ballet of Canada 2021/22 Season Roster Announced

Barry Hughson, Executive Director of The National Ballet of Canada, today announced the 2021/22 season roster which features 59 dancers and 12 RBC Apprentices.



As previously announced, nine dancers are promoted in the 2021/22 season: Koto Ishihara, Siphesihle November, Tina Pereira and Ben Rudisin to Principal Dancer, Jeannine Haller and Calley Skalnik to First Soloist, and Brenna Flaherty, Noah Parets and Genevieve Penn Nabity to Second Soloist.

Former Principal Dancer Xiao Nan Yu joins The National Ballet of Canada as Artistic Coach. Ms. Yu retired from the stage at the end of the 2019/20 season after a wonderful 22-year career with the National Ballet. Before joining the company's artistic staff, Ms. Yu was a Ballet Instructor at Canada's National Ballet School from 2019 to 2021, teaching a new generation of dancers.

In addition to his role as Choreographic Associate, Robert Binet has been named Curator and Producer, CreativAction and Special Initiatives. Created in 2019, CreativAction focuses on developing Canadian dancemakers and supporting the broader dance community in Toronto. Mr. Binet will continue to curate CreativAction's three core activities: Choreographic Workshop, Open Space and Micro-commissions. Recently, Mr. Binet curated programming for Sharing the Stage, the company's outdoor residency at Harbourfront Centre, working with members of the dance community to offer free classes, open rehearsals and discussions about dance and creation.

Corps de Ballet member Nan Wang has retired after a 17-year career with the National Ballet and Artistic Director, YOU dance/Principal Ballet Master, Lindsay Fischer has joined The Sarasota Ballet in Florida as Assistant Education Director and Principal Company Teacher.

Principal Character Artist Stephanie Hutchison celebrates her 25th anniversary with the National Ballet this season.

The National Ballet makes its highly anticipated return to the stage this fall with a moving mixed programme featuring Angels' Atlas by Crystal Pite and Serenade by George Balanchine, November 11 - 27, 2021.

