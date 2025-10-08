Vidas Bareikis to Debut VB BY THE SEA At Native South Studios In Westlake Village

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Native South Studios will host an intimate and immersive musical experience on Thursday, October 9, 2025, at 6:00 p.m., as Lithuanian artist Vidas Bareikis unveils his latest project, VB by the Sea.

Known for his bold theatricality and emotional authenticity, Bareikis will present a live performance that merges alternative hip-hop rhythms with delicate piano passages and cinematic storytelling.

VB by the Sea is more than a concert—it’s a sensory journey through sound and emotion. Performing at the grand piano under soft studio lighting, Bareikis transforms each song into a moment of reflection and human connection. The project’s soundscape fuses indie electronic textures with subtle hip-hop energy and orchestral swells, creating an atmosphere that feels both deeply personal and expansively cinematic.

Bareikis, whose career spans theatre, film, and music, treats each composition as a living narrative, inviting the audience to experience his art as something immediate and deeply felt.

The event is hosted by Ieva Georges and Jonathan Smith (TheRealJonSmith), owners of Native South Studios and Native South Records. Known for its world-class acoustics and warm, creative environment, Native South Studios doubles as a professional recording and podcast studio and an intimate micro music venue.

The space has welcomed artists such as Amy Keys and Nicole Zuraitis, as well as podcasts and recording sessions with David Duchovny, featuring guests including Steve Lukather and Gene Simmons.

The performance will be engineered, recorded, and mixed by Jonathan Smith (TheRealJonSmith), a Los Angeles-based producer, songwriter, mixer, and session drummer whose credits include Puddle of Mudd, Kevin Max (dcTalk), Blake Shelton, Hayley Kiyoko, and Universal Pictures projects. His work ensures that every sonic detail—from the faintest piano resonance to Bareikis’s vocal inflections—reaches the audience with clarity and depth.

Joining Bareikis on stage are two acclaimed session musicians:

Together, the ensemble creates a performance that bridges precision and spontaneity, intimacy and grandeur.

VB by the Sea invites audiences into an environment where sound, emotion, and storytelling converge. The evening promises an unfiltered artistic encounter—one where each note and lyric carries the weight of experience, imagination, and longing.

Tickets for this limited-capacity event are available through Native South Studios.