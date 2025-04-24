VELVETEEN RABBIT Comes to Thousand Oaks

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Conejo Players Theatre has announced that their new youth play The Velveteen Rabbit: A Toy Story opens on Friday, May 2, 2025 in Thousand Oaks. Margery Williams’s classic toy story will be brought to life by some of the Conejo Valley’s most talented young thespians and will run until May 11, 2025. A special sensory-friendly performance will be held on Sunday, May 4, 2025 at 4pm.

When the Child gets a Velveteen Rabbit for Christmas, she is disappointed in her gift, but after the two take a journey through her storybooks she realizes just how real her love is. Featuring a mix of your favorite vintage toys brought to life, including Timothy The Jointed Lion, the Wind-up Mouse, Dinosaur, and the Skin Horse, and historic figures such as Shakespeare & Mozart! This is the Velveteen Rabbit as you have never seen it before!

In addition to 8 scheduled performances, CPT has added a very special sensory-friendly performance. This additional performance has been adapted to be more welcoming and comfortable for our audience members with sensory sensitivities. For the sensory-friendly performance of The Velveteen Rabbit: A Toy Story, Conejo Players Theatre is taking these steps to make the theatre going experience more accessible:

Before the performance the team will explain what the story is and what will happen on stage. The audience will meet the performers & they will share details about their characters & key props. The house lights will only be dimmed, not turned off, and our sound will be lower than usual. The side house doors will remain open and attendees will be able to use the lobby as a safe place. Outside comfort snacks will be allowed into the theatre. Theatre capacity will be limited to give everyone more space.

Comments