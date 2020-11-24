The Lisa Smith Wengler Center for the Arts Presents 'Holiday Boutique at Home'

The Lisa Smith Wengler Center for the Arts at Pepperdine University will host its annual Holiday Boutique event completely online for 2020. The event, styled "Holiday Boutique at Home," will feature a livestream kickoff on Tuesday, December 1 at 10 a.m. PST. All proceeds from the Holiday Boutique at Home will benefit the Pepperdine University ARTSReach program, providing free performances and museum tours to thousands of schoolchildren each year from throughout Los Angeles and Ventura counties.

The livestream kickoff will celebrate the holiday season and the transformative impact of the arts in our lives. It will feature remarks about the state of the arts at Pepperdine University from Managing Director for the Center for the Arts Rebecca Carson, remarks from local teachers who have participated in the ARTSReach program, and a Christmas carol sung by Pepperdine students and alumni.

Following the livestream, online shopping will be available with 17 local vendors via the CFA website for nearly two weeks (December 1-11, 2020). The list of Holiday Boutique at Home vendors includes Ashley Ashoff, Beach House by Mikaila, Classy Bag Lady, Coco Suisse, Emily Green: The World of Imagination, Gourmet Blends, Greysen Jewelry, J&S Makescents, Jackeez & Nicolz, Jacqueline B Clothing, JacquelynRubyDesigns, Jardesca, Kiki Bean, Not Too Shabby, Runaway Runway, Stella & Dot, and The Treasured Accessory.

There is no cost to participate in the event, but registration is required for the livestream kickoff. Guests who donate $500 or more will become Holiday Angels, and will receive a personalized virtual Christmas carol from Pepperdine students and alumni. Additionally, general donations are gratefully accepted to support the ARTSReach program.

"The Holiday Boutique is a wonderful tradition for the Center for the Arts' friends and benefactors. We're grateful we've been able to adapt the Boutique to a digital format, as it's a festive way to celebrate the holiday season while supporting the arts at Pepperdine," Carson said.

This event is sponsored by the Center for the Arts Guild.

The Lisa Smith Wengler Center for the Arts at Pepperdine University provides high-quality activities for over 50,000 people from over 800 zip codes annually through performances, rehearsals, museum exhibitions, and master classes. Located on Pepperdine's breathtaking Malibu campus overlooking the Pacific, the center serves as a hub for the arts, uniquely linking professional guest artists with Pepperdine students as well as patrons from surrounding Southern California communities. Facilities include the 450-seat Smothers Theatre, the 118-seat Raitt Recital Hall, the "black box" Helen E. Lindhurst Theatre, and the Frederick R. Weisman Museum of Art. The Center for the Arts is offering digital resources to the community available at arts.pepperdine.edu/visit/digital-resources.htm.

THE DETAILS:

WHEN: Livestream Kickoff - Tuesday, December 1, 2020, 10 a.m. PST

Shopping Period - Tuesday, December 1 - Friday, December 11, 2020

WHERE: Virtual event

TICKETS: Online registration required for livestream kickoff

PRICE: Free