THE LIFE AND MUSIC OF GEORGE MICHAEL U.S. Tour is Coming to Thousand Oaks in October

THE LIFE AND MUSIC OF George Michael will return to the U.S. to perform this fall, following overwhelming demand. This dynamically staged concert-style show, which chronicles George Michael's remarkable musical journey and his deep connection with fans, will tour over 25 cities in the U.S. Audiences will join a true celebration of this icon, and experience live renditions of early hits from Wham! as well as George Michael’s illustrious solo career that made him a legend.

Single tickets to THE LIFE AND MUSIC OF George Michael will go on sale to the public on Tuesday, July 30 at 10:00 a.m. This production is part of the 24–25 BROADWAY IN THOUSAND OAKS Series and will take the Bank of America Performing Arts Center stage for one performance only on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets to THE LIFE AND MUSIC OF George Michael start at $51.50 and will be available for purchase at BroadwayInThousandOaks.com and BAPACThousandOaks.com. Group ticket savings for 10+ are available by contacting Groups@ATGuild.org.

“Get ready for an extraordinary adventure celebrating George Michael’s legacy and musical brilliance,” says Writer and Director Dean Elliott. “Fans are out of their seats the entire night, singing and dancing in the aisles to the unforgettable hits that left an indelible mark on pop culture.”

THE LIFE AND MUSIC OF George Michael celebrates the performance and sound of one of the biggest international stars of our time. The show will have fans on their feet dancing and singing along to blockbuster hits including “Wake Me Up Before You Go Go,” “Freedom,” “Faith,” “Careless Whisper,” “Father Figure,” and many more.

Michael sold over 115 million albums spanning four decades and rose to fame as a member of Wham! in the early 80’s. He went solo in 1987 with “Faith,” one of the biggest albums of all time. The album had four number one hits including “Faith,” “Monkey,” “Father Figure,” and “One More Try.” He won two Grammy Awards, three Brit awards, three American Music Awards and four MTV Video Music Awards.

