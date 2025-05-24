THE COPACABANA SUPPER CLUB Opens at Henry J. Kaiser Center for the Arts

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The former Oakland Civic Auditorium—a historic venue on the shores of Lake Merritt in downtown Oakland—has reopened as the Henry J. Kaiser Center for the Arts. This venue is thrilled to unveil its newest venture: The Copacabana Supper Club—a new entertainment experience running June 5–22, 2025, with special preview performances on May 31 and June 1.

Described as a “feast for the senses,” the experience begins on the Center’s stunning new lakeview terrace, set beneath its beautifully sculpted arches and overlooking Lake Merritt. From there, guests ascend to the top floor and enter the Copacabana Supper Club—an immersive world of vibrant colors, rich textures, and elegant tables encircling a central stage. As a delicious three-course meal is served, the room comes alive with sights and sounds inspired by Carnaval, infused with a distinctive Oakland flair.

The project will come to life as an evening of great food and entertainment, bringing professional Bay Area artists together with a creative team from New York and Rio de Janeiro, and featuring a rotating lineup of some of Oakland’s most celebrated chefs, including Chef Michelle McQueen of Town Fare, Chef Nelson German of Sobre Mesa, and others. Bottle parades and festive drinks will elevate the celebration that is more than a party or a night out—it’s a passion-fueled celebration of flavor, fun, and unforgettable indulgence!

The Copacabana Supper Club residency is created in partnership with Rhizome Consulting. The production will feature Rio de Janeiro actor and entertainer, Glauco Araujo as ‘Carioca,’ the Master of Ceremonies; Joining Araujo is a talented cast of Bay Area professional talent, including: Phoenyx Rose as ‘Morena’; Carla Santos as ‘Daisy’; Sierra Bolar, Lady H and Erica Laney as the ‘Chacretes’; also featuring Zoel Esperanza (Queen of Carvanal SF 2025), and more.

Further, local Bay Area professional musicians include: Larry Dunlap (piano and music direction); Aaron Germain (bass); Konstantins Jemeljanovas (trumpet); Scott Sorkin (guitar); and Christian Pepin (percussion).

“In service to the Henry J. Kaiser Center for the Art’s mission to provide new entertainment options for Oakland and the Bay Area, in addition to showcasing and supporting local artists, we are so excited to introduce our community to the Center through this fun experience,” said Terri Trotter, CEO at Henry J. Kaiser Center for the Arts.

“The Copacabana Supper Club is part of the Henry J. Kaiser Center for the Arts Technical Residency, which began on May 6, 2025,” adds Trotter. “We hope this is just the start of an on-going series of projects similar to this. We will host and support the creation of a new production, born in Oakland, that can move on to other locations, taking its Oakland-inspired feel with it. During its run, the supper club venue will also host music and comedy nights featuring additional local talent."

The Creative Director, Kristopher McDowell, is a Bay Area native who lived on Lake Merritt. “To be able to come back to my home-city of Oakland and have this incredible facility and the opportunity to work with a wealth of talent here in the Bay Area is a dream come true. The Production & Technical Residency program will not only strengthen Oakland’s national reputation as a hub of artistic creation, it will employ local artists, designers, staff and musicians for an extended run—something that is so important for ensuring that we support artists within the community.”

The new Henry J. Kaiser Center for the Arts reopened in 2025 after being closed for over 20 years. It brings a unique new venue online in Oakland, supporting much needed mid-sized performance and event spaces including a 1400 seat theater, a 250 seat theater ballroom, two ballroom/event rooms and an arena with space for up to 4000 people. In addition, a new terrace overlooks Lake Merritt with spectacular views, offering a place for people to gather for festivals, outdoor events or just an afternoon enjoying the lake. The renovation is the result of an innovative partnership between the City of Oakland, a private developer, and the public trust. The City-owned building, a treasure of historic architecture and art, has been meticulously restored by Orton Development, a local development company specializing in historic renovations. Henry J. Kaiser Center for the Arts is now being operated by a nonprofit organization whose mission is to preserve the building in perpetuity, to showcase and provide visibility to Oakland-based artists, and to bring audiences into Oakland to enjoy art, culture, entertainment and the vibrant community around Lake Merritt. Located at 10 10th Street in downtown Oakland, next door to the Oakland Museum of California, the Center features a private parking lot, a short two block walk to the BART, and an adjacency to the Lake Merritt walking trails.

Photo Credit: Henry J. Kaiser Center for the Arts

Comments

