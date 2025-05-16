THE BOOK OF WILL To Have Ventura County Premiere At Conejo Players

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Conejo Players Theatre will present Ventura Country Premiere of the historical dramatic comedy, The Book of Will. Told with great humor and accessibility, The Book of Will celebrates the Theater, and the power and legacy of great art.

After the death of their friend and mentor, William Shakespeare, two actors are determined to compile and publish all his plays, and hopefully preserve the words that shaped their lives. They'll just have to borrow, beg, and band together to get it done. Amidst the noise and color of Elizabethan London, this play finds an unforgettable true story of love, loss, and laughter, and sheds new light on a man you may think you know.

“I have loved Shakespeare's work for many years,” director Dana Marley-Kolb shares; “While the pomp and spectacle is always appreciated, it is his humanity that always surprises and delights me. The depth of his understanding of such a huge range of characters, the intelligence of the words, and the creativity of plot are the keystones of making his work timeless. It has been my joy to work on Lauren Gunderson's wonderful play that celebrates him, and his legacy.”

While the show celebrates Shakespeare and his legacy, the characters in the play do not speak in the accents that come to mind when you think of his plays. It is thought that modern speech has varied so much from Shakespeare's time, that even today's British accents would be unrecognizable to him. The Book of Will is a modern play, written by an American, with modern language. It is to be spoken in the natural accent of the performers.

Join the Conejo Players Theatre in Thousand Oaks on June 6, 2025 for the Ventura County Premiere of The Book of Will. The theatre will be hosting a red carpet and post-show reception.

The Book of Will by Lauren Gunderson is presented through special arrangement with Dramatists Play Service. For more information, please visit https://conejoplayers.org/show/book-of-will/.

