Straight No Chaser Comes to Thousand Oaks Next Week

The performance is set for December 27, 2023.

By: Dec. 21, 2023

Straight No Chaser Comes to Thousand Oaks Next Week

Straight No Chaser comes to Thousand Oaks' Bank of America Performing Arts Center next week. The performance is set for December 27, 2023.

If the phrase “male a cappella group” conjures up an image of students in blue blazers, ties, and khakis singing traditional college songs on ivied campuses... think again. Straight No Chaser (SNC) are neither strait-laced nor straight-faced, but neither are they vaudeville-style kitsch. They have emerged as a phenomenon with a massive fanbase and a long list of accomplishments including 2 RIAA Gold Certified albums, over 1.5 million concert tickets sold, over 1 billion streams on Pandora, and over 2 million albums sold worldwide.

Straight No Chaser is the real deal, the captivating sound of nine unadulterated human voices coming together to make extraordinary music that is moving people in a fundamental sense... and with a sense of humor.




