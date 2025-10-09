Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center to Hold Auditions for NUNCRACKERS

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center is holding open auditions for the wacky holiday musical NUNCRACKERS – The Nunsense Christmas Musical scheduled to perform weekends December 5 – 21, 2025 at the Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center.

Auditions are being held by online submission only by October 14th at svcac.nuncrackers or https://tinyurl.com/NUNCRACKERSAUD.

Christmas is right around the corner and the little sisters of Hoboken are thrilled to be taping their first “TV Special” in the Cable Access Studio built by Reverend Mother in the convent basement. Joining our lovable nuns for the holiday broadcast are Father Virgil, and four of Mount Saint Helen's most talented students. As the cameras roll and the show progresses, it quickly spirals out of control, taking a series of unexpected twists and turns; all leading to a laugh-filled finale. In addition to some of your favorite carols, the tuneful score includes Twelve Days Prior to Christmas, Santa Ain't Comin' to Our House, We Three Kings of Orient Are Us and It's Better to Give Than to Receive. Just like a cup of egg nog and a good fruit cake, NUNCRACKERS – The Nunsense Christmas Musical is sure to help make your holiday season merry and bright!

Online Submissions are now open through October 14, 2025. Invitation-only Callbacks are scheduled for Thursday, October 16th at 7 pm at the Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center, 3050 East Los Angeles Ave, Simi Valley CA 93065.

Rehearsals begin on/around October 21, 2025 (Sun.-Thurs. eve.; daytime on Sat.). Performances are scheduled to commence Friday, December 5, 2025 and conclude Sunday, December 21, 2025. Performances will be Fridays and Saturdays at 8pm and Sundays at 2 pm. Additional Saturday matinee performances are scheduled for December 13th and December 20th at 2 pm. Please note there is no performance on Saturday, December 13 at 8 pm. Additional performances may be added depending on cast / venue availability and ticket sales. All rehearsals and performances will take place at the Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center, 3050 East Los Angeles Ave., Simi Valley, CA.

All performers must be local to the Los Angeles area and must be vaccinated for COVID-19. THIS IS A NON-EQUITY PRODUCTION. A one-time stipend is available for all performers 18+.

SVCAC is looking to fill the following roles:

SISTER MARY REGINA (Reverend Mother) – (30's – 70's) The feisty, no-nonsense leader of Mount Saint Helen's convent. Mother Superior of the Little Sisters of Hoboken. She tries to be strict and keep order, but things often get out of her control. She's sharp-witted, fiercely in charge, and not afraid to speak her mind—but has a warm heart underneath her tough exterior.

SISTER MARY HUBERT – (30's – 50's) Mistress of Novices. She is second in command to Mother Superior. She wanted to be a nun all her life and at times finds it difficult to deal with problems she firmly believes are created by Mother Superior's ineptness. She is very practical. She and Mother Superior have a healthy and humorous rivalry. Full of charm and spunk. She often tries to keep things running smoothly, but she's not above joining in the fun or challenging Reverend Mother when needed.

SISTER ROBERT ANNE (also voice of the puppet nun, Sister Mary Annette) – (30's – 50's) A streetwise nun from Brooklyn, New York. She is one tough cookie but has a heart and soul of gold. The students love her because she “speaks their language.” She feels she has real theatrical potential and is constantly frustrated by Reverend Mother's refusal to let her “star” in the show. Outgoing, bold, and always ready with a punchline, she brings a grounded and humorous energy to the convent.

SISTER MARY PAUL (also known as AMNESIA) (20s-30s) was hit on the head with a crucifix and for a long period didn't remember who she was. Now, everyone knows she is Sister Mary Paul, a country singer who jump-started her recording career as the first nun to appear at the Grand Ole Opry. Even though she has her memory back she always seems to be a "little vacant". Sweet, bubbly, and endearingly forgetful, Sister Amnesia has a childlike innocence and a big voice. Her unpredictable nature keeps the others on their toes.

SISTER MARY LEO – (20's) A novice in the first three shows, now has her black veil. She is very excited to be in the Christmas show because Reverend Mother has allowed her to dance in the Nutcracker Ballet. Sister Leo has dedicated her life to becoming the first famous nun ballerina. Sister Mary Leo appears only at the top of the show and will also serve on the backstage crew.

FATHER VIRGIL MANLY TROTT – (30's-50s) Sister Mary Leo's “real-life” brother. He is a Franciscan Father of Fort Wayne and grew up in the Mississippi Delta where he and his sister were part of the Trott Family Singers. He now has his own radio show, and the sisters invited him to participate in the Christmas program because they knew he could give them pointers on presenting a good show.

CHILDREN (LOUISE, MARIA, JOHN, BILLY)

Mount Saint Helen's star students - two boys and two girls ranging in age from approximately 8-14.

Singing and dancing is required for all roles. Choreography for this production will accommodate all abilities.

To audition, please visit svcac.nuncrackers or https://tinyurl.com/NUNCRACKERSAUD. For more information about the Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center, its programing, and to purchase tickets for an upcoming show, please visit www.svcac.org.