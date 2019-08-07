SWEET CHARITY Comes to Conejo Players Theatre

SWEET CHARITY captures all the energy, humor, and heartbreak of life in the Big City for an unfortunate but irrepressible optimist. Sweet Charity was nominated for 8 Tony Awards, winning the Tony for Best Choreography by Bob Fosse.



Inspired by NIGHTS OF CABIRIA directed by Federico Fellini, SWEET CHARITY explores the turbulent love life of Charity Hope Valentine, a hopelessly romantic but comically unfortunate dance hall hostess in New York City. With a tuneful, groovy, mid-1960s score by Cy Coleman, sparkling lyrics by Dorothy Fields, and a hilarious book by Neil Simon, ~RATED PG-13

The cast includes: Briana Bauer as Charity, Annie Sherman as Charity, Kyle Johnson as Oscar Linquist, Abel Alderete as Daddy Brubeck, John Alejo as Charlie/Featured Male Dancer, Max Oliver as Daddy's Assistant/Dancer, Catie Parker as Daddy's Assistant/Hostess, Rick Steinberg as Dirty Old Man/Marvin/Ensemble, John Barker as Doorman/Barney/Ensemble, Dani Kirsch as Girl/Dancer, Reign Lewis as Info Booth Girl/Good Fairy/Ensemble, Rita Nobile as Rosie/Ensemble, Maia DeVillers as Elaine (Hostess)/Dancer, Lois Nersesian as Betsy (Hostess)/Dancer, Whitney Grubb as Suzanne (Hostess)/Dancer, Melina Ortega as Carmen (Hostess)/Dancer, Sara Oliveri as Frenchie (Hostess)/ Dancer, Maya Galipeau as Hostess/Featured Dancers, Haley Ligsay as Hostess/Dancer Katelyn Norman and Angelica Smith as Helene/Dancer, Renee Delgado and Melissa Higashi as Nickie/Dancer, Dale Alpert as Herman/Dancer, Priscilla Zortea as Ursula/Dancer, Caleb Heulitt as Vittorio Vidal.

Sweet Charity is directed and choreographed by Miriam Durrie-Kirsch, produced by Devery Holmes and Susie Laffe - with music direction by John Gaston, and costume design by Beth Eslick This production is rated PG- 13.

TICKET PRICES: $20 for adults or $18 for students / seniors / military

TO PURCHASE: Go online to www.conejoplayers.org or call the Box Office at 805.495.3715.





