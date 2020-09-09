SPTC's Annual Halloween Event GHOSTWALK Goes Virtual

GHOSTWALK is an artistic presentation of the history of Santa Paula and features “ghosts” recounting the story.

This year, instead of you coming to them, the Ghosts are coming to YOUR house! The Santa Paula Theater Center's beloved annual Halloween event GHOSTWALK 2020 will be presented as a virtual streaming "GHOSTWATCH" on Oct 9, 10, 11, 16, 17, 18, 23, 24, 25.

Presented annually as a theater in the streets seasonal production, GHOSTWALK is an artistic presentation of the history of Santa Paula and features "ghosts" recounting the story of their untimely demise. Each year GHOSTWALK takes places in a different unique locale in Santa Paula and has been providing a family fun fall event for over 25 years. In keeping with this tradition while adhering to Covid-19 limitations, this year GHOSTWALK will feature individual ghosts filmed at unique locations around Santa Paula and will be Ghost Hosted by Doug Friedlander, one of GHOSTWALK'S most colorful spirits. The scripted stories this year are favorites featured in past productions. So, if you are a long time GHOSTWALK attendee, you're sure to find one of your favorites.

This year's GHOSTWALK will be streamed to SPTC's YouTube channel for public viewing at the following link, https://www.youtube.com/user/santapaulatheaterctr. Those who tune in will encounter a zany collection of lost souls who will thrill them with their "deadtime" stories. The scripts incorporate colorful, historic locations and events about the early Santa Paula residents.

Tickets for GHOSTWALK are ordinarily $18 for adults, $8 for students and children 7 & over. This year's GHOSTWALK event will be a PAY-WHAT-YOU-CAN. SPTC recognizes that times are tough right now and wanted to make GHOSTWALK available to all. We appreciate your patronage and any contribution you can make during these difficult and unsure times. Reservations can be made by calling the GHOSTWALK Haunt Line at 805-525-3073 after October 1st. Tickets are also available at our website www.santapaulatheatercenter.org and www.ghostwalk.com or via email at sptcboxoffice@gmail.com.

The ghost stories featured in this year's production are Bertha by Bill Nash, Take My Life Please by Mitch Stone, Pancho Barnes by Linda Livingston, Josie's Tale by Jeanie Hayes, Red Shoes by John Nichols, Saving Grace by Mary Alice Henderson, and Speak No Evil by Jim Kasmir and Jeff Rack.

This year's GHOSTWALK will begin streaming each night at 7pm and runs approximately 90 minutes. We encourage participants to set the mood for their viewing. Turn the lights down low, gather your favorite snacks and liquid refreshments, put on your favorite pair of night clothes, curl up on the couch and prepare yourself for a spooky night of ghostly fun!

For more information, the Haunt Line 805-525-3073 will be open effective October 1st or visit the website at www.ghostwalk.com. All proceeds benefit the Santa Paula Theater Center.

