Photo Flash: Santa Paula Theater Center Presents THE FALL OF LADY M

The Santa Paula Theater Center will present THE FALL OF LADY M by noted local playwright and actor Michael Perlmutter on its Backstage@SPTC venue, 125 South 7th Street, Santa Paula, with the playwright directing. The production runs Friday, August 2 through Sunday, August 18, 2019.

Told through the eyes of her two chambermaids, THE FALL OF LADY M centers on Lady Macbeth's lust for power, manipulation, rise to position, dissent into madness, and ultimate death. Relying on all female characters including unique twists on Ladies Macbeth, MacDuff and, of course, the three witches, THE FALL OF LADY M spins a new tale of murder, betrayal, defiance and taking hold of the future, set inside that of the classic story of power, greed and the edge of fantasy.

THE FALL OF LADY M is far from a historical re-envisioning of yesteryear; it is as current as today's headlines telling the story of political undoing, through the actions of the disenfranchised, the outcasts and the working class. It is our own story in re-envisioning how each of us may strive to better the world; not in pursuit of our own gain but in that self-same act of moral self-sacrifice, finding our own private destiny and changing history.

The cast includes Vivien Latham as Lady Macbeth, Angela DeCicco as Agnes, Christine Sposato as Vanessa, Chris Adams, Theresa Secor, and Leslie Ann Vitanza as The Witches, and Kimberly Rogers as Lady MacDuff. . Michael Perlmutter is directing with Pat Lawler as Stage Manager, Cathy Metelak, Producer, Tamarah Ashton, Costumer, and Sharon Reinhold as Actor and Tech Support.

Tickets available online at www.santapaulatheatercenter.org or by reservation SPTCbox@gmail.com or (805) 525-4645. All Tickets are $15.00 EXCEPT August 8th when tickets are PAY WHAT YOU CAN.

Photo Credit: John Nichols Photography



Chris Adams, Leslie Ann Vitanza

Christine Sposato, Vivian Latham

Angela DeCicco, Vivian Latham, Christine Sposato , Kimberly Robert

Chris Adams





