Photo Flash: Santa Paula Theater Center Presents Edward Albee's SEASCAPE

Come spend an afternoon at the beach while staying cool in our air conditioned theater as the Santa Paula Theater Center presents Edward Albee's Pulitzer Prize winning comedy SEASCAPE from August 30 - October 6, 2019 on Friday and Saturday evening at 8 pm and Sunday matinees at 2:30 pm at the Santa Paula Theater Center, 125 South 7th Street in Santa Paula. Tickets are $24 Adults, $22 Seniors & Students and are available at www.santapaulatheatercenter.org or sptcbox@gmail.com .

Critically recognized as one of Albee's finest works, SEASCAPE takes place on a deserted stretch of beach with a retirement aged couple relaxing and conversing idly after a picnic lunch about home, family and their life together. She stretches; he naps. Then suddenly, they are joined by two human-sized sea creatures, a pair of lizards from the depths of the ocean, with whom they engage in a fascinating dialogue. Edward Albeesays: "Seascape wonders whether we are an evolving species or perhaps a devolving one. Two lizards; two humans." Edward Albee's second Pulitzer Prize winning play has elements of comedy, fantasy, satire and/or absurdism.

Featured in the small cast are Allan Noel as Charlie, Francine Markow as Nancy, Brian Harris as Leslie, and Jessi May Stevenson as Sarah. SEASCAPE is directed by SPTC Artistic Director David Ralphe, with Leslie Nichols as producer and Tammy Mora as stage manager. The design team for SEASCAPE includes scenic designer Mike Carnahan, lighting designer Gary Richardson, costume designer Barbara Pedziwiatr, properties master Gail Heck and sound designers David Ralphe and Allan Noel. Cathy Metelak serves as costume assistant, Kim Mann is the scenic fabricator and Doug Learn is on the technical crew.

SPTC continues their 2019 season with Edward Albee's SEASCAPE from August 30 - October 6, and Neil Simon's LOST IN YONKERS from November 8 - December 15. Tickets are available at www.santapaulatheatercenter.org.

Photo Credit Brian Stetham Photography

Allan Noel and Francine Markow

Jessie May Stevenson and Brian Robert Harris

Allan Noel and Francine Markow

Allan Noel and Francine Markow

Allan Noel and Francine Markow





