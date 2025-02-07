New West Symphony Continues Its 30th Anniversary Season With CARMINA & CARNIVAL In March

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On March 1 and 2, New West Symphony (NWS) continues a celebration of its 30th Anniversary season with Orff's epic Carmina Burana, featuring New West Symphony musicians, the New West Symphony Chorus, Vieness Piano Duo, Los Robles Children's Choir, State Street Ballet dancers and renowned vocal soloists: Celena Shafer, Arnold Livingston Geis and David Adam Moore. Saint-Saëns' humorous and virtuosic Carnival of the Animals is presented with actor/comedian Jim Meskimen and the Vieness Piano Duo.

"Both works on this program highlight the extraordinary talents of the Vieness Piano Duo and our profound commitment to community partnerships, featuring the NWS Chorus, Los Robles Children's Choir, and State Street Ballet performing world premiere choreography, plus narration by nationally-renowned actor/comedian Jim Meskimen," said Music Director Michael Christie. "Whether it be the gently flowing cello melody of Carnival of the Animals' 'Swan,' or the thundering vocals and percussion of Carmina Burana, I am proud to present this musical tour de force to our community."

NWS' March concerts are generously sponsored by Athens Services, Karen Finkel Passport to Adventures Fund, Barbara Meister, and Nancy O'Reilly and Daughters Family Foundation. At these concerts, NWS celebrates education partners and honors the donors and foundations who contribute to NWS education programs.

"We recognize educators who are the cornerstone of our communities. They nurture the minds of our students and shape their futures. We applaud and celebrate their dedication and passion to build a brighter tomorrow," said Natalia Staneva, CEO of the Symphony.

Meet the Artists

Prior to the weekend performances, NWS hosts Meet the Artists on Thursday, February 27 at 2 p.m. at University Village Thousand Oaks. Meet the Artists provides a unique "behind the scenes" experience hosted by Maestro Christie with guest artists: Vieness Piano Duo (Vijay Venkatesh & Eva Schaumkell, pianos); Celena Shafer, soprano; Arnold Livingston Geis, tenor; and David Adam Moore, baritone. The free event begins with a dessert reception at 1 p.m. Reservations are required by calling University Village at 805.241.3300 at least 48 hours in advance. The event is also livestreamed on the NWS Facebook page and YouTube channel. More info at newwestsymphony.org/meet-the-artists.

New West Symphony presents Carmina & Carnival

Saturday, March 1 at 7 p.m. - Bank of America Performing Arts Center (BAPAC)

2100 E. Thousand Oaks Boulevard, Thousand Oaks

Sunday, March 2 at 3 p.m. - Rancho Campana Performing Arts Center (RCPAC)

4235 Mar Vista Drive, Camarillo

Michael Christie, conductor

Vieness Piano Duo (Vijay Venkatesh, piano; Eva Schaumkell, piano)

Celena Shafer, soprano

Arnold Livingston Geis, tenor

David Adam Moore, baritone

Jim Meskimen, narrator

New West Symphony Chorus, Wyant Morton, dir.

Los Robles Children's Choir, Emma Roche, dir.

State Street Ballet Professional Track, Megan Philipp, artistic dir. & Cecily MacDougall, executive dir.

Saint-Saëns: Carnival of the Animals

Orff/Killmayer: Carmina Burana

Ticket prices range from $40-$134. Tickets for students and children are $15. Subscribers to the 2025 Masterpiece Series receive up to 20% off single ticket prices and other discounts, free ticket exchanges, invitations to exclusive events and other benefits. Choose-Your-Own packages of 3+ concerts are also available for a 10% discount off single ticket prices. For full performance details and to order tickets, visit newwestsymphony.org or call 866.776.8400.

Note: New West Symphony is offering free tickets to first responders and families who have been displaced due to the recent wildfires in the region. Please call the Box Office at 866.776.8400 to reserve. The offer is valid for up to 4 tickets per household; based on availability.

