John O’Hurley Will Bring A MAN WITH STANDARDS to Scherr Forum in Thousand Oaks

TOArts will present Emmy-nominated actor, singer, and author John O’Hurley in his one-man show A Man with Standards at the Scherr Forum in Thousand Oaks on Thursday, November 6, 2025 at 7:30 p.m.

A 90-minute retrospective of The Great American Songbook blended with humor and stories from O’Hurley’s eclectic career, A Man with Standards combines music and wit in an evening as multifaceted as its star. Backed by a live band, O’Hurley reflects on the songs that shaped his youth and the lessons he has learned along the way.

Best known for his role as J. Peterman on Seinfeld, O’Hurley has built one of television’s most versatile careers, from hosting To Tell the Truth, Family Feud, and NBC’s The National Dog Show to starring on Broadway as Billy Flynn in Chicago. He was a finalist on the first season of Dancing with the Stars and has also made his mark as a businessman, author, and voice actor. His books include the New York Times bestseller It’s OK to Miss the Bed on the First Jump and the children’s book The Perfect Dog, later adapted into a stage musical.

“John O’Hurley has done it all, from sitcoms to Broadway to bestselling books,” said a TOArts spokesperson. “With A Man with Standards, audiences get the full spectrum of his artistry—music, comedy, storytelling, and a bit of surprise.”

John O’Hurley in A Man with Standards

Thursday, November 6, 2025 – 7:30 p.m.

Scherr Forum at the Bank of America Performing Arts Center

2100 Thousand Oaks Boulevard, Thousand Oaks, CA

Tickets start at $48 and are available at bapacthousandoaks.com, by phone at 805-449-2787, or through Ticketmaster.