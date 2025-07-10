Interview: Landen Starkman of FROZEN at 5-Star Theatricals

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



In 2013, we saw a performance of West Side Story at Calabasas High School and took note of the young actor Landen Starkman, who was playing the part of A-Rab. Three months later, we saw him again in a summer theater production of Seussical and this time, he delivered a remarkably nuanced performance as Horton the Elephant, singing a heartfelt version of the song "Alone in the Universe." Over the years, whenever Starkman was in a show, we made sure to see him as he grew into a professional performer.

Now 27, Starkman is playing the part of the anthropomorphic snowman Olaf in 5-Star Theatricals' production of Frozen, which is making its Conejo Valley debut on July 11. We caught up with him on the phone and talked about his growth as a performer since those days when he was a young high school freshman just starting out.

VCOS: It's hard to believe it's been 12 years since I first saw you in a show and I've actually seen you in eleven different shows since then.

LANDEN: Wow. As I soon as I saw your email I thought it seems like it's flown by but at the same time it has been a long time. I'm so glad. Thank you for supporting me for so long!

VCOS: Well, I saw something in you many years ago, not on West Side Story, which was the first show I saw you in, but in Seussical, where you played Horton the Elephant and I thought you really showed something special in that role.

LANDEN: Thank you.

VCOS: In looking at your background, you've played a wide variety of parts, from broad comedy to drama to fantasy. You've played real characters, fictional characters, animated characters, do you prefer any of these?

LANDEN: I feel like over the years I've gone with whatever has been thrown at me, and each time it's been something new. But now, because I'm able to look back at the repertoire that's been with me, I think that comedy in general is something that I find natural and even parts where they aren't comedic on paper I've found a way to make it in the comedy realm. So that in itself is something I like to do, just take a part and make it broad comedy, especially when there isn't anything that necessarily makes it funny, so over the years I've gotten used to that feeling, especially with Frozen, the comedy is my own.

VCOS: By definition, animated characters are two-dimensional. Do you feel restricted by that or do you get the freedom to expand your character's persona beyond what's on the written page?

LANDEN: I feel there's freedom in that. I feel that there is a base layer of what's expected and I can sort of look at that and see the way it's been presented and go "here's how I want to begin." I think that maybe because it's two-dimensional I have the ability to take it and make it three-dimensional or something larger than life. But it's nice to have a base layer first to work from.

VCOS: Tell me about your character, Olaf. Does he represent anything? Is he a construct or just as a sidekick and nothing more?

LANDEN: I love that question. When I saw the movie version I took it on face value. Obviously he's funny and heartwarming so it's hard not to love that, as it's progressed and I got to know who he is and how he fits into the show, I found that he is the embodiment of heart, especially within the story. I think he represents kindness in a heartwrenching way. What we know from the story is that these two young sisters are in this particular situation; they lose their parents and are forced to grow up in separate ways and then come together in a unique way. It's a big story on paper, especially with the idea that finding that their relationship is negative and Olaf comes in and shows what love and kindness can do. Playing him I realized that he's sort of showing that there's good in the world, so overall I think he represents the heart in the show.

VCOS: So he's kind of a grounding force?

LANDEN: Exactly.

VCOS: What were your impressions of the film version?

LANDEN: I think it came out in 2013 and I remember sitting in the theater seeing it. I didn't know it was a musical at the time, and I was blown away. I thought the musical was great and the story was great so when I heard it was being staged for Broadway, I thought this was great. I liked that they added songs to it that are built into the story.

VCOS: Tell me about the score and the songs that you sing in it.

LANDEN: The story has been expanded more because we have more time than in the movie to focus on the story itself. So the scenes are a little bit longer and you get to know more about each character. Olaf in particular comes along when Elsa unleashes this winter snowstorm. That's Olaf's big introduction in the show. But then he's part of a couple of newer songs that were added. In the movie, there's a funny little scene with Oaken, the winter store owner who has a song and Olaf and his crew are a part of that, but when Olaf is introduced he's tagging along for the whole ride.

VCOS: Have you acted in any road tours yet?

LANDEN: So far I have stayed put but hopefully soon I'll get a tour; that's a real goal of mine, along with being on Broadway of course.

VCOS: How will life be different for you as an actor?

LANDEN: I actually think it will be a positive experience for me. There are forces that will come up but I think about is that since I was a kid, I've been in love with the theater, so there's a certain comfort in playing the same role for a long time and that is something that excites me because I think of shows like this one where you're in and out of it quickly and you have a shorter amount of time to get comfortable, whereas on a tour or if I'm on Broadway you have a long time to get to know your character. So I think that naturally life will be different but I would love that opportunity to spend more time getting to flesh out a character.

VCOS: As a consummate explorer of your own characters this would really give you the time to mine the depths of a role that you wouldn't have time to put into a show that lasts two weekends.

LANDEN: Absolutely.

VCOS: Have you repeated any roles in shows that you played in when you were younger? And if so, what have you changed in approaching the part?

LANDEN: I have repeated some shows, but I played different roles. I remember doing The Addams Family in high school and then again about three years ago. What's funny is that although not many years have passed, I found myself focusing on different things. When I first did it, I loved the music and thought it was fun, but as I worked with more professional production companies I found myself sitting more with the story and understanding it a little bit more because I've grown up. Overall, I would say that my approach has change regardless of the show, the way I see it, the way I read the script are both much different because I have the experience that I didn't have before. With Olaf, you'd think this was a storybook animated, larger-than-life character, but I looked him as a person first and thought, well, if he wasn't a snowman, how would he interact with other people, how would those people feel about him, what does he bring to the scene? So I think my approach has shifted to a more a mature understanding of the character.

VCOS: That's interesting. Any bucket list parts you're looking to play down the road?

LANDEN: Oh, gosh! For sure. You know, no one does Seussical anymore but I would love to play Horton again in a true professional production. That's a dream world bucket list item because I just love that show. A few years back in 2018 I did a production of Next to Normal and I would love to do that one again, too. The story is so heart-wrenching and powerful, I would just love to dive into that now that I'm more of an adult and take what I know now and put it into it. I would also love being in The Last Five Years, so there is a long list of things I'd like to do in the future.

VCOS: I would recommend you do Marius in Les Mis. You seem perfect for that part.

LANDEN: Oh, I LOVE that! That's a great one. I'm going to add that to the list.

VCOS: And remember to mention me when you get your first Tony because I was there at the beginning.

LANDEN: (laughs) Oh, you know I will.

VCOS: Notice that I said "FIRST Tony."

LANDEN: (laughs) You got it.

***************************************

Five-Star Theatricals' production of Frozen plays from July 11-20 at the Bank of America Performing Arts Center in Thousand Oaks. For tickets, visit 5startheatricals.com