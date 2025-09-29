HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL is Coming to Backyard Playhouse

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Break out your croquet mallets and scrunchies-and join us at Westerberg High where cliques are brutal, scrunchies are status symbols, and popularity is a killer. Backyard Playhouse will debut its first-ever "Treetop Production" with Heathers: The Musical, a gleefully subversive take on teen life, power struggles, and what it means to stand up for yourself. Performances run October 10-19 at the brand-new venue, The Studio Theatre.

Directed by Jesse Fulton, with vocal direction by Karis Brizendine, music direction by Jan Roper, and choreography by Calista Loter, this production brings together a powerhouse cast of Los Angeles-area talent backed by a top-tier creative team and professional live band to deliver a bold, hilarious, and emotionally potent take on this iconic show.

"This isn't just nostalgia-it's a story that tackles hard truths with edge, humor, and an unforgettable score," says Executive Director Paige Loter. "Our team has poured everything into making this inaugural Treetop Production a standout theatrical experience, and we cannot wait to share it."

The story follows smart, scrappy Veronica Sawyer (Calista Loter) as she navigates the brutal social hierarchy of high school and falls under the spell of new-kid-with-a-dangerous-streak J.D. (Zachary Troutman). Together, they take on the queen bees-Heather Chandler (Charlotte Nevins), Heather Duke (Audrey Lee), and Heather McNamara (Jessica Lynn Wallace)-with increasingly lethal results.

Featuring hit songs like "Candy Store," "Dead Girl Walking," and "Seventeen," this rock musical blends biting wit with surprising heart and explores friendship, identity, mental health, and the desire to be seen in a world that feels impossible to navigate.