Golden Girls Stage Comedy THE LAUGHS CONTINUE Heads to Thousand Oaks This October

Golden Girls: The Laughs Continue, a new unauthorized stage comedy based on the classic sitcom, will play the Kavli Theatre at the Bank of America Performing Arts Center in Thousand Oaks on Friday, October 24, 2025, at 7:00 PM.

Set in the present day, the play reimagines the iconic characters—Dorothy, Blanche, Rose, and Sophia—as they navigate contemporary absurdities. Sophia is fresh out of jail after getting caught running a drug ring for retirees. Blanche and Rose are entrepreneurs behind a senior dating app called CreakN. Meanwhile, Dorothy is just trying to keep things together—with help from her much younger, and much hornier, boyfriend.

Written by Robert Leleux (The Memoirs of a Beautiful Boy), and directed by Eric Swanson, the show features a cast of actors portraying the characters in drag, bringing a stylized, comedic homage to the original series. The cast includes Ryan Bernier (Dorothy), Vince Kelley (Blanche), Adam Graber (Rose), Christopher Kamm (Sophia), and Tommy Favorite (Stanley/Burt).

Golden Girls: The Laughs Continue isn’t your grandmother’s Golden Girls. This show is recommended for audiences 18+, with adult humor and themes that push the series’ already famously cheeky tone into bolder territory.

The original Golden Girls aired from 1985 to 1992, earning critical acclaim for its balance of comedy and progressive storytelling. The series starred Bea Arthur, Betty White, Rue McClanahan, and Estelle Getty, and is widely considered one of television’s most enduring and influential sitcoms.

Tickets for the Thousand Oaks performance go on sale Friday, June 6 at 10:00 AM, with prices ranging from $39 to $100. Tickets are available via Ticketmaster or at the Bank of America Performing Arts Center Box Office, 2100 Thousand Oaks Boulevard. For more information, visit www.bapacthousandoaks.com or call 805-449-2787.

