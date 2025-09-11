Disney's DESCENDANTS THE MUSICAL Comes to The Conejo Players Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Conejo Players Theatre will kick off spooky season with Disney’s legendary villains and their teenaged kids in Descendants the Musical! Opening on October 3, 2025, the musical is wicked fun for all ages, jam-packed with comedy, adventure, Disney characters, and hit songs from the films.

Imprisoned on the Isle of the Lost, home of the most infamous villains who ever lived, the teenaged children of Maleficent, the Evil Queen, Jafar, and Cruella De Vil have never ventured off the island. That is until the future King Ben, the son of Belle and Beast, offers them the chance to leave the island and attend Auradon Prep School alongside the children of beloved Disney heroes. Will they follow in their parents’ evil footsteps or learn to be good?



Descendants features adults, teens, and kids from all over the Ventura and Los Angeles area to help bring this incredible show to life. And it is a family affair! Parents performing with their kids, sisters and brothers playing on stage together, and a Belle & Beast that are married in real life! The unique structure of the show allowed the team to bring families together in a special way that you don’t often see on stage.

Director Jeremy Richter on the core of the story; “The journey of Mal, Evie, Carlos, and Jay isn't just about them breaking free from their parents' legacies. It’s also about challenging Auradon to look beyond its own perfect past and see the potential for a new future. This story is a powerful reminder that inclusion isn't about erasing history; it's about making space for a new one. It's about looking past the surface to see a person for who they truly are, not who they're expected to be.”

Producer Kristin Krause added “[Descendants] teaches the audience not only the lesson of acceptance, but also that of being your own person and not feeling you have to live up to others expectations. It is a great story for the world our kids are growing up in these days.”



The musical will run for two weekends from October 3, 2025 to October 12, 2025. Conejo Players will be hosting a special sensory-friendly performance the morning of Sunday, October 5, 2025.



With a sly smile Richter stated; “I hope you find yourself on a journey that is both familiar and surprising.”