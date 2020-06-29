Conejo Players Theatre Presents A MIDSUMMER CAMP'S DREAM

Deep in the Catskill mountains, Camps Bluster and Hill-a-Wee are set into chaos as Theseus arrives to announce that he's bought the land and must close one of the camps to make way for his new wife's mansion and horse farm. His son Demetrius and fellow camper Lysander must now lead the boys in a winner-take-all talent show against the girls, led by Hermia and Helena, to determine which camp must be demolished at sunrise by Bottom and his comic crew of workers. All the while, King Oberon is vexed by his queen and sets his trusty aide, Puck, to scatter magic, confusion, and a good dose of laughs across the forest.

DETAILS

Performance Dates: July 24 at 7pm via Zoom.

Tickets: To purchase, "Pay What You Can" tickets or for more info, visit www.conejoplayers.org or call the Box Office at 805-495-3715 or (Once you purchase a ticket, the Zoom link will be emailed to you.)



Producers/Directors: Elena Mills, Beth Eslick

Music Composer/Director: Michael Kronenberg

Cast of Characters:

Philostrate - Adeline Regier

Puck - Antonia Villalobos

Snout - Caroline Diffner Nese

Theseus - Chris Kolde

Oberon - Diego Encinas

Hermia - Dulcemaria Peralta

Helena - Emily Bram

Flute - Isabella De Los Santos

Demetrius - Jack Goldsmith

Lysander - Jake McDermott

Peaseblossom - Jocelyn Jensen

Bottom - Julia Kirkpatrick

Starveling - Kiki Lana

Egeus - Logan Filippi

Quince - Madison Burns

Stage Manager - Mia Brown

Hippolyta - Rikka Tignac

Patricia - Samara Gaytan

Snug - Taim Bou Hassan

Titania - Zoey Goldsmith

