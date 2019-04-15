Conejo Improv Players Return to Conejo Players Theatre

Apr. 15, 2019  

The Conejo Improv Players will finally put the critics to rest, proving once and for all that what the audience sees is 100% made-up on the spot, during their upcoming shows at Conejo Players Theatre on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at 7:00pm and 9:00pm.

The Conejo Improv Players presents a hilarious night of improvisational comedy featuring skits, scenes, and music - made up entirely on the spot from audience suggestions. Enjoy an evening of interactive comedy that blends the comedic stylings of WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY? and SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE in a hilarious show you won't want to miss!

Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for students, seniors, and members of the military. For more information or to buy tickets, visit www.conejoplayers.org. The 7:00pm show is rated PG; the 9:00pm show is rated PG-13.

Directed by Christopher Carlson
Produced by Jeremy Zeller

Full Cast: David White, Scott Shrum, Jonathan Rowsey, Shelby Fry, Allie Leslie, Nolan Monsibay, Kyle Johnson, Kevin Schultz, Shealtiel Dow, Patrick McGrath, Alexandra Mena, Frank Bonoff, Cindy Lopez



