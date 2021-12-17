Comedy Veteran Tom Papa is Coming to the Scherr Forum

Tom Papa, one of the top comedic voices in the country, comes to the Scherr Forum, Saturday, February 19, 2022 at 7:30 pm.

With more than 20 years as a stand-up comedian, Tom Papa has found success in film, television and radio as well as on the live stage.

A regular on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and Conan, Papa's third hour-long stand-up special, Human Mule, is now available to rent or buy on iTunes, Google Play, Amazon and other major outlets. Tom's first two, critically-acclaimed hour-long specials were directed by Rob Zombie: Tom Papa: Freaked Out (2013) is streaming on Amazon and Hulu and is available as a download; and Tom Papa Live in New York City (2011) is streaming on Netflix and is available as a download.

Several times a year in New York and Los Angeles, Papa hosts a live Come to Papa scripted radio play that is recorded live for the podcast and SiriusXM show. With residencies at Largo in Los Angeles and The Village Underground in NYC, he writes the script for each live radio show and casts top actors and comedians to play the roles or perform stand-up, all backed by a live band. Performers include Matt Damon, Sarah Silverman, Joel McHale, Bill Burr, Jim Gaffigan, John Mulaney, Kevin Nealon, Kevin Pollack and many more.

Personally chosen by Jerry Seinfeld, Papa hosted the NBC series, The Marriage Ref, which ran for two seasons. He had a recurring role opposite Julia Louis-Dreyfus on the CBS series, The New Adventures of Old Christine, and starred in his own NBC series, Come to Papa.

Single tickets are priced at $35 with group discounts available. Tickets are available from Ticketmaster at 800-745-3000, online at www.ticketmaster.com, or through the Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza Box Office, located at 2100 Thousand Oaks Boulevard. For more information call 805-449-2787 or visit www.bapacthousandoaks.com