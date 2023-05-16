CALENDAR GIRLS Comes to the Conejo Players Theatre This Month

Opening May 26, the Conejo Players Theatre will present Calendar Girls. Cancer touches many lives, and it's often the strength of your community that helps pull you through. Based on a true story and written by Tim Firth, it's a charming and funny tale of the enduring power of sisterhood, friendship and long-lived relationships.

When Annie's husband John dies of leukemia, she and best friend Chris resolve to raise money for a new settee (couch) in the local hospital waiting room. They manage to persuade four fellow Women's Institute members to pose nude with them for an "alternative" calendar, with a little help from hospital porter and amateur photographer Lawrence. The calendar is a success, but it will put friendships to the test under the strain of their newfound fame.

The art of the play's nudity lies in what is withheld - and can be described as "fabulous concealment".

Directed by Deidre Parmenter, she dedicates the show to all of the strong women who are learning to know and love themselves. And to all who have been touched by the nasty disease that is cancer

Much like the play, the cast and crew of Conejo Players Theatre have created a 2024 calendar that will be available for purchase with all proceeds benefiting Cancer Support Community Valley/Ventura/Santa Barbara. The calendar costs $20 and can be purchased during the run of the show or on CPTs website.

Calendar Girls runs May 26 - June 17, 2023. Show times are 8 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, 2 p.m. on Sundays. A special Thursday performance is on Jun 1 at 8 p.m. as well as two Saturday matinees on Jun 10 and 17 at 2:00.

The Conejo Players Theatre is located at 351 S. Moorpark Road in Thousand Oaks. For tickets or more information visit conejoplayers.org or call the box office at 805.495.3715.