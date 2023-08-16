Brass Funk Band, My Son the Hurricane, Opens TOArts After Dark

The performance is on Friday, September 29, 2023, at 7:00 pm.

Aug. 16, 2023

Brass Funk Band, My Son the Hurricane, Opens TOArts After Dark

The multi-horn, multi-drummer, multi-singer brass funk band, My Son the Hurricane opens the TOArts After Dark Series at the Stagecoach Inn Museum Lawn on Friday, September 29, 2023, at 7:00 pm.

Named after an obscure Charlie Hunter Trio song, My Son the Hurricane embodies the party spirit of New Orleans, always ready to get down and have a good time.

The band is the brainchild of drummer Danno O’Shea and Saxophonist Nelson Beattie. They compiled a dream team list of musicians to create a brand-new funky sound. Surprisingly everyone they wanted said yes and the band was born. The band is made up of “jazz schooled, army schooled, and street schooled musicians” with a horn section boasting three saxophones (alto, tenor, baritone), trumpet, trombone, and a sousaphone, inevitably oozing brass funk on every song. That funk is backed up by guitar, drums, keyboard, bass and two wild front people.

From Niagara, Ontario, the 12-piece brass-dance crew has toured over multiple countries as well as some of the largest festivals in Canada, USA and Europe. They’ve been dubbed, “the brass beast thrift shop dance circus” and in 2023 will share the stage with acts like Foo Fighters, Jason Isbell and Colin James.

The concert takes place outdoors on the lawn of Stagecoach Inn Museum.  You are welcome to bring your own chair, food and beverages. Tarantula Hill be on site with drinks to purchase.

Single tickets are priced at $35 with festival seating. Tickets are available from Ticketmaster online at www.ticketmaster.com, or through the Bank of America Performing Arts Box Office, located at 2100 Thousand Oaks Boulevard. For more information call 805-449-2787 or visit Click Here




