A MAGICAL CIRQUE CHRISTMAS Returns to Thousand Oaks in December

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



A Magical Cirque Christmas will return to the Bank of America Performing Arts Center in Thousand Oaks on Monday, December 29, 2025, at 7:00 p.m., bringing high-flying holiday thrills, comedy, and festive music to audiences of all ages.

The one-night-only performance features a lineup of elite cirque artists from around the world, including returning fan favorites Jonathan Rinny (rolla bolla and unicycle), Leila Noone (hair suspension), juggler Christopher Stoinev, MC and magician Mark Clearview, and aerial duo Duo Metta (Laura Lebron and Joseph Gray).

New acts for the 2025 tour include jaw hang world record-holder Morgan Barbour and elite contortionist Hannah Fin, with additional artists to be announced.

Set to a score of classic Christmas hits, A Magical Cirque Christmas blends acrobatics, aerial feats, comedy, and live music for a dynamic, family-friendly evening of entertainment. The show continues its tradition of delivering breathtaking physical artistry with holiday cheer.